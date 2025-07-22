Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: fantastic four, the fantastic four: first steps

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals New Fantastic Four Event

Marvel Contest of Champions has a brand new Fantastic Four event happening this week, as players will enter the Doom Cycle

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions unveils Dimensional Arcade: Doom Cycle featuring the Fantastic Four.

Join Reed Richards and team to battle Doombots in all-new multiverse-inspired game mode.

Experience unique environments, new music, special art, and special casual autoplay options.

Squad Builder event brings 52 free Champions and a fresh quest for top Squad scores until August 6.

Kabam has revealed details of the latest event for Marvel Contest of Champions, as they dive into the Fantastic Four for the latest MCU film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The game will be getting a couple of new additions this week as players can enter the Dimensional Arcade for the new Doom Cycle mode, as well as Squad Builder as you'll see the appearance of the Fantastic Force in the game. We have more info and the trailer here as it all kicks off on July 24.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Doom Cycle

Starting Thursday, July 24, a brand-new, limited-time game mode – "Dimensional Arcade: Doom Cycle" – will arrive in Marvel Contest of Champions! The Dimensional Arcade is a unique portal allowing players (Summoners) to peer into the mayhem of the multiverse and experience brand new modes and gameplay. The first story to be told from this mysterious Realm is titled Doom Cycle. Join the Fantastic Four as they investigate an odd abundance of Doombots in their Battlerealm while navigating new challenges that will require new strategies and tactics as your Fantastic Friends face down multiple foes at once. This mode also features a new casual autoplay experience and a separate Energy Resource, as well as unique environments, music, art, and other surprises. It's an entirely new experience and it's only available for a limited time!

In addition, Kabam just recently launched Squad Builder – a new limited-time side quest in Marvel Contest of Champions that is live now through August 6. This is a brand-new type of Quest unlike anything they have made before that will test your skill and luck! The goal is to form the highest-scoring Squad possible. Each Squad formation has a score based on 'Factions' and 'Grades'. Build towards the best Squad formation with up to three rounds of swaps. When you are happy with your Squad, or when the swap rounds are done, take on the Boss Fight and lock in your Squad score. The best part about this Quest is that players will receive 52 Free Maxed Out 2-Star Champions to play with in this mode. If you're brand new to MCoC, this is the best time to join! The Squad Builder / Fantastic Force Recruitment Event is live now.

