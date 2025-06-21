Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 91Act, BlazBlue Entropy Effect

BlazBlue Entropy Effect Announces New DLC Arriving Next Thursday

Those of you enjoying BlazBlue Entropy Effect will have some new content shortly, as a new DLC will be released next week

Article Summary New DLC featuring Bullet arrives in BlazBlue Entropy Effect next Thursday with unique skills and combos

Unlock Prototype Palettes for Mai, Bullet, Es, and Taokaka, plus a brand-new exclusive Avatar

Bullet specializes in strike-and-throw attacks, bringing fast-paced, long-range combat to the game

BlazBlue Entropy Effect celebrates over 1 million Steam sales and 94% positive ratings from players

Arc System Works and 91Act confirmed this week they have a new DLC coming out for BlazBlue Entropy Effect, as the character Bullet arrives in the game. Bullet comes with some unique skills, such as the ability to lock on to enemies very quickly, with the option to unload several follow-ups and combos, such as Smash Hail. Players will also get a set of Prototype Palettes for Mai, Bullet, Es, and Taokaka, and a brand-new exclusive Avatar. W have more details here as the DLC drops on June 26, 2025.

Bullet DLC

Fans of BlazBlue know that when Bullet is around, it's time for enemies to duck and cover. Being raised by mercenaries and becoming one herself, she stands out among her peers with a hardened military-like demeanor and sometimes brutal fighting style that turns the heat up in battle. See for yourself, as she wields her iconic gauntlet Smash Hail in the Bullet DLC trailer. Specializing in strike-and-throw attacks, Bullet can grab enemies from various angles, then fire off follow-up attacks in rapid succession. Acquiring her Potential activates a power-up state, allowing for her to lunge in from long-range at fast speeds. Bringing her to the Entropy Effect arena where there are swarms of enemies to constantly account and calculate for will certainly be a challenge — one that the 1-million players can prepare for starting today.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect

BlazBlue Entropy Effect is a spin-off of the BlazBlue fighting series, standing proudly next to fighting game legends like Street Fighter and Guilty Gear. BlazBlue Entropy Effect takes the unique world and combines the flashy and deeply satisfying combat of the original series with a side-scrolling action adventure set within an original storyline, and features a growing number of characters known from the main series: Ragna the Bloodedge, Noel Vermillion, HAZAMA, and coming soon, Bullet. The fast-paced, fluid action-rogulike has a Very Positive 94% rating of 25,000 reviews and over 1 Million Sales on Steam, while the mobile version has also enjoyed over five million downloads in China on Android and iOS. 91Act promises to deliver a global mobile version in 2025, plus other highly-requested features, and future cross-overs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!