Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch Yours Before Pokémon GO Fest 2020

Alolan Marowak has been a raid-exclusive Pokémon since its release… until this weekend at Pokémon GO Fest 2020, when Niantic will release it into the wild for their worldwide, remote event. Many players have battled raid after raid in effort to get either a Shiny Alolan Marowak or one with 100% IVs, and with the fire and ghost-type Pokémon about to become much more common this weekend, some are spending this week grinding to get their Marowak the traditional way. Bleeding Cool is here for you with an Alolan Marowak Raid Guide breaking down the best counters, how many trainers you'll need to defeat this tier-four raid boss, details on its shiny rate, and how to catch it.

Top Alolan Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Salamence (Bite, Hydro Pump)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Sharpedo (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Pokémon may be hard to come by without spending an exorbinant amount of stardust, which is not always necessary for battling a Tier Four raid boss. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that work well against Alolan Marowak:

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Crawdaunt (Snarl, Crabhammer)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It is possible for two level 40 trainers using both the best friend bonus and weather boost to defeat Alolan Marowak if powered up teamed of the top counters are used. However, with anything less than the strongest counters, this Tier Four beast may be a challenge even for three trainers. It is recommended that four trainers approach Alolan Marowak and treat it the same way they'd treat a Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon GO Shiny Rate

The researchers at Silph Road place Alolan Marowak's shiny rate at a boosted rate of approximately one in 54. This seems consistent with the rate of other raid and egg-only Pokémon such as Alolan Raichu, Absol, Klink, Mawile, Timburr, and Shinx. It remains to be seen if that rate will change when it is introduced into the wild for players without tickets this weekend, but GO Fest 2020 virtual-attendees can expect an extremely boosted rate for all shiny-capable spawns.

Catching Alolan Marowak

Unlike the current Legendary raid boss Kyurem, Alolan Marowak is not a difficult Pokémon to hit. Golden Razz Berries are recommended because its catch circle is often red, implying Legendary-level difficult. However, Alolan Marowak is very close to the screen and can easily be hit with either a curveball or a straight throw. Allow Marowak to complete its attack, a spin and a dance with its flaming bone, and then release your throw. You can read up on the circle lock technique, which we demonstrated in the Kyurem Raid Guide, but this method is not necessary for catching Alolan Marowak, who will be much less resistant to capture than Kyurem. Marowak may seem intimidating with that scowl and flaming green bone, but he's really a goodboi at heart.

We hope this Alolan Marowak Raid Guide helped. Look out for more of these to come, as we break down what it takes to defeat upcoming Legendary Raid Bosses as well as raid mainstays like Absol and Alolan Raichu.