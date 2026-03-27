Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: cyanide studio, Pro Cycling Manager, Tour de France

Tour de France & Pro Cycling Manager Games Will Return For 2026

Nacon has confirmed that both Tour de France and Pro Cycling Manager games will be getting 2026 editions released this June

Article Summary Nacon confirms Tour de France 2026 and Pro Cycling Manager 2026 launch for June 4, 2026 with new features.

Tour de France 2026 features 21 detailed stages, realistic weather, and official riders like Tadej Pogačar.

Play solo or join six-player online multiplayer in Tour de France 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Pro Cycling Manager 2026 offers revamped season planning, real teams, and immersive sports director gameplay.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio announced today that they will release 2026 editions of both Pro Cycling Manager and Tour de France. Both titles will come with overall improvements to the performance, as well as new options and modes to explore, as they have worked to make these both an upgrade from their previous editions. We have more details and a trailer for the games here, as Tour de France 2026 will be available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with Pro Cycling Manager 2026 will be released exclusively for PC, with both coming out on June 4, 2026.

Relive The Glory Once Again in Tour de France 2026

As the official game of the eponymous competition, Tour de France 2026 faithfully reproduces the 21 new stages of the Grand Tour, including iconic locations such as the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the starting city of this new edition, and the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre in Paris. Players will be able to embody most of the season's riders, such as Tadej Pogačar or Remco Evenepoel, with their official jerseys and teams. This year, the game leverages its transition to the Unreal Engine 5 engine by integrating, for the first time, changing weather conditions during races, forcing players to better understand each course. Three game modes will be available at the launch of Tour de France 2026: 2 single-player modes to choose between embodying your own cyclist or a team of riders, and an online multiplayer mode for six players.

Train and Compete To Become The Best in Pro Cycling Manager 26

Pro Cycling Manager 26 allows you to take on the role of a sports director, where every decision will impact the season's unfolding. Manage budgets, recruit riders, and attract sponsors! In Pro Cycling Manager 26, season planning has been redesigned, offering more realism in rider management and allowing you to choose their role before each start. The iconic team jerseys, such as those of UAE Team Emirates XRG or Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, are carefully reproduced for greater immersion.

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