Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duet Night Abyss, fantasy, Hero Games, Pan Studio, rpg

Duet Night Abyss Announces The Firmament Unbound Update

The fantasy RPG game Duet Night Abyss has a new update on the way next month, as The Firmament Unbound brings an end to the latest story

Article Summary Duet Night Abyss's The Firmament Unbound update drops April 7, concluding the current story arc.

Explore five new regions, face the Terracolossus boss, and unlock the Taixu Rover flying mount.

Unlock two new characters, Su Yi and Camilla, for free through in-game events and gameplay.

Celebrate the half-anniversary with limited skins, new weapons, special events, and exclusive rewards.

Hero Games and Pan Studio have revealed the next major update for Duet Night Abyss, as The Firmament Unbound will launch next month. This new update brings about some new weapons, a couple events, an expansion to the realm of Huaxu, and the conclusion to the current story happening in the game. Plus new half-anniversary rewards to gather. We have more details and a trailer here as the latest chapter will launch simultaneously across PC, Android, iOS, the Epic Games Store, and Steam on April 7.

Duet Night Abyss Players Will Experience The Thrilling Climax of The Firmament Unbound

Duet Night Abyss players' adventure through Huaxu will reach a dramatic climax in The Firmament Unbound. As they continue to explore the mysteries of the realm, players will witness the Grand Incense Rite and confront Lord Argent in five newly unlocked regions: the Outer Peaks, Youlai Alley, the Taixu Mausoleum, the Hall of Adjudication and the capital Haojing. The update introduces the Taixu Rover, a flying sword mount that lets explorers swiftly navigate the world. The chapter will culminate in intense fights against the mechanical guardian Terracolossus and the dual Loong bosses, Taihao and Zhuyin. Two powerful new characters join the fray during this update cycle, both of whom will be obtainable for free through Immersive Theatre gameplay or Commission Letters:

Su Yi (Lumino): A genius engineer and aerial combat specialist who deploys custom mechs and wields the "Fledgling's Gleam" shotgun.

Camilla (Pyro): The enigmatic tavern owner of Icelake City, who will bring her signature "Dregs of Glimmer" assault rifle to the fight when she arrives on May 5.

A new wave of cosmetic content arrives with the update. A limited-time skin banner will feature Su Yi's exclusive costume "Azure Feather Skyward," the universal update themed outfit "Rebel Riff", along with a new skin upgrade system for deeper customisation. New idle animations, weapon skins, and exclusive teleport effects further enhance players' ability to express themselves. Combat depth also grows with new weapons like the Aureate Drift and Jagged Growl, letting players refine their fighting styles. Fans can also look forward to the global release of the theme song "Binary Fate," performed by Tiger Hu, on April 9.

Running for 56 days in April and May, the update coincides with the game's half-anniversary celebration. Players can join story-driven events like "The Incense Proving" and "Starry Gleanings" to earn exclusive rewards, including the new Geniemon Qingluan Type II, commemorative avatars, and Prismatic Hourglasses.

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