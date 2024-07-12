Posted in: Conventions, Games, NetEase Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals, sdcc

Marvel Rivals Reveals Closed Beta & SDCC Appearance

Marvel Rivals will be putting in an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as releasing a Closed Beta for people to try it.

Article Summary Marvel Rivals debuts at SDCC with a playable panel and booth.

Closed Beta access for Marvel Rivals begins July 23rd to August 5th.

Join 6v6 battles featuring fan-favorite Marvel characters and villains.

Experience dynamic maps, hero synergy, and environment destruction.

NetEase Games has confirmed two pieces of news today for Marvel Rivals. The game will be coming to San Diego Comic-Con, and there will be a Closed Beta happening soon. First off, the team confirmed via the SDCC website they will be holding a panel and allowing attendees to try the game out at the official Marvel booth during the event. Meanwhile, they are currently taking signups on the game's website for people to join the beta, which will take place from July 23 until August 5. Enjoy the latest trailer revealing Venom as part of the roster as we wait for the Beta to kick off.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is a cooperative, superhero team-based PVP shooter that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains while battling with unique superpowers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster: Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

Fast and Fun 6v6 Action with Ever-Changing Game Dynamics: With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds.

Dynamic Hero Synergy: Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Creative Environment Destruction: Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield. Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!

