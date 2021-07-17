Dungeons & Dragons Announces New Partnership With Nerds

During D&D Live 2021 today, Wizards of the Coast announced a new partnership this year between Dungeons & Dragons and Nerds. In what feels like a combination that should have happened years ago, WotC and Nestlé have come together for a little promotion that will see the yummy characters transformed into a loveable bunch of character classes for advertisements, as well as serving as a promotional item for D&D within their candy. As you can see from the artwork below, the characters are already dressed up as a number of character classes such as the Bard, Wizard, Rogue, Paladin, Ranger, and Fighter. Which came with this small promotional tag.

The Nerds will soon enter a most epic pairing,

With Dungeons & Dragons—both fun and daring.

A magical merger of camps that reign clever,

We're better together, now better than ever! Look for this sweet partnership in stores starting in September! Each purchase of specially marked Nerds candy unlocks 1 of 7 custom D&D adventures. The story begins in the city of Harmony which has been experiencing a strange case of "color outages." Rumors are flying around about what mightbe causing the problem. Will the party be able to solve the mystery?

So yes, in specially marked bags of candy, you can snag a custom adventure to play with your friends that are centered around finding out what's going on with these characters. It's a really interesting promotion that we haven't seen from the D&D crew in a while as they have become more reserved over the years as to who they do promotional items with. (Or at least, they're doing far less than TSR was back in the '80s when they slapped the Dungeons & Dragons logo on a ton of stuff.) They also made some special ads for the occasion you'll start seeing creep up everywhere. You can enjoy the first two here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nerds' Purple, the Wizard – D&D x Nerds (https://youtu.be/sb7kW1yF4AA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nerds' Pink, the Rogue – D&D x Nerds (https://youtu.be/VpN76LZRyAA)