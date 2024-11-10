Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello neighbor, Hello Neighbor 3

Hello Neighbor 3 Announced During Animated Series Season Finale

The Hello Neighbor universe expands once again, as Hello Neighbor 3 was revealed at the end of the animated series' Season 2 finale

Article Summary Hello Neighbor 3 revealed during animated series finale, set for a late 2025 release.

Explore Raven Brooks, a half-abandoned town with a real-time simulation in this eerie adventure game.

Nikita Kolesnikov leads development with a focus on open, systems-based exploration.

Early alpha versions expected soon, allowing players to experience the evolving sandbox gameplay.

TinyBuild Games confirmed the rumors this weekend as Hello Neighbor 3 was announced during the Season Two finale of the animated series based on the game. This particular entry is being billed as a "cozy but eerie" adventure horror game where every decision you make is the right one, and everything leads to a new path of discovery. Very different in tone and environment from previous titles, you'll be exploring Raven Brooks, a half-abandoned town that will be simulated in real-time, as everything you do has an influence over the town. You can check out the first official developer diary above as we wait to learn more about a game we probably won't see until late 2025 at the earliest.

Hello Neighbor 3

As seen today in the Hello Neighbor Animated Series season two finale, Hello Neighbor 3 is in active development. Franchise creator Nikita Kolesnikov is hard at work leading a small team of developers to bring the game to life, following the development approach of the first game. Embark on a cozy yet eerie adventure through the forgotten, half-abandoned town of Raven Brooks. Stick to the shadows in a full simulation for the ultimate sandbox experience where every decision is the right one, but each action can potentially unleash catastrophic consequences upon anyone and everyone.

Meet the locals, each with distinct personalities, circumstances, and desires, untangle long-forgotten memories, and discover complex solutions to overarching goals through Hello Neighbor 3's systems-based exploration. Hello Neighbor 3 complements the franchise roster after Hello Neighbor, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Secret Neighbor: Hello Neighbor Multiplayer, Hello Engineer: Scrap Machines Constructor, Hello Neighbor 2, and Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue, all available now.

"Really excited to keep the development of the Hello Neighbor 3 in an open format, sharing our journey," said Nikita Kolesnikov, franchise creator. "Fingers crossed, early alphas will soon be available to try out!"

