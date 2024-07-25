Posted in: Conventions, Games, NetEase Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Reveals Several New Details At San Diego Comic-Con 2024

We got some new information about Marvel Rivals during San Diego Comic-Con this week, along with the proper reveal of Doctor Doom

NetEase Games and Marvel took some time at San Diego Comic-Con today to reveal more about Marvel Rivals, as we got a couple of roster reveals in the process. The team revealed many of the voice actors who have taken part in this game, as you'll see several familiar faves come back to the Marvel universe from previous games. Such as Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5's Morgana) as Galacta, Troy Baker as Loki, Nolan North as Rocket Racoon, Liam O'Brien as Doctor Strange, Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man, and Mara Junot as Storm. We also have two new character reveals for the roster, Doctor Doom and Jeff the Land Shark, who have been added to the mix. Enjoy the trailers here, as the game's Closed Beta is currently running until August 5.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is a cooperative, superhero team-based PVP shooter that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains while battling with unique superpowers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster: Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik. Fast and Fun 6v6 Action with Ever-Changing Game Dynamics: With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds.

With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds. Dynamic Hero Synergy: Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more! Creative Environment Destruction: Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield. Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!

