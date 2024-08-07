Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, NFL, Tabletop | Tagged: UNO Elite NFL

Mattel & The NFL Come Together For UNO Elite NFL

Mattel and the NFL are creating a new kind of UNO game, as UNO Elite NFL will bring a collectible side to the family card title

Article Summary Mattel and NFL launch UNO Elite NFL, merging the classic card game with NFL player collectibles.

Starter pack and Draft Packs are available for pre-order at Walmart, with a release set for this Fall.

Includes over 190 NFL players with collectible foil cards and three exciting game modes.

Annual updates will add new players, increasing collectability and keeping gameplay fresh.

Mattel has partnered with the NFL ad the NFLPA for a new take on UNO, as they've made a new collectible card game called UNO Elite NFL. This has been designed to be an all-new, elevated version of the classic card game featuring NFL players from all 32 teams, as well as an array of collectible special edition foil cards, as you can build a deck with as many as you want with specific mechanics built in to make every game unpredictable. As well as fun for NFL fans as you'll see cards featuring Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Justin Tucker, Micah Parsons, and more. The Starter pack ($15) and the Draft Packs ($5) go up for pre-order exclusively at Walmart today, with an in-store release later this Fall.

UNO Elite NFL

UNO Elite NFL takes everything fans love about the world's #1 traditional game and combines it with the excitement of the NFL. This game provides a premium and innovative way to collect and play with your favorite NFL players, with three different modes of play and a wide array of collectible foil cards of over 190 different NFL players. The UNO Elite NFL starter pack features three different types of cards, including 112 cards that play just like regular UNO, 56 Player Cards that feature NFL players with one or more actions to form the team roster, and four foil cards with premium treatments for fans to play and collect. While having the starter pack is all you need to kick off the competition, there are also officially licensed UNO Elite NFL Draft packs that include an assortment of 56 player cards and four foil cards, to give fans more variety in play and collectability.

There are 192 player cards in the first release of the officially licensed UNO Elite NFL with four levels of collectability, to make more than 2,000 variations of player card actions. The players featured in the current UNO Elite NFL starter packs and draft packs represent the 2023 – 2024 team that they played for. Each year, UNO Elite NFL will bring new player UNO cards, and decks may be updated to reflect players who have since retired, rookies or MVPs, and new editions to deliver fresh gameplay and more collectability.

