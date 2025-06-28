Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Frontier

EVE Frontier Launches Special Free Trial Access Period

For those of you who would like to try out EVE Frontier before buying the game, you can right now during a Free Trial Access period

Article Summary Play EVE Frontier free until July 7 with a special limited trial; sign up and download from the official site.

Experience a dynamic, player-driven sandbox universe shaped by your skills, alliances, and choices.

Upgrade ships, exploit resources, and power your journey in a single-shard world of danger and opportunity.

Shape the frontier using Smart Assemblies, building infrastructure and programmable systems in space.

CCP Games are giving players a chance to try out EVE Frontier, as you can play the game totally free for the next week and a half. Active now and running all the way until July 7, all you need to do is create an

account on the game's website and download the game during the Free Trial to try it out for yourself. Once the trial ends, however, you'll either need to buy the game or be locked out until ou do. But your progress will be saved in case you happen to buy it.

In EVE Frontier, CCP Games is creating a deep player-driven sandbox for a new era. Cast into a cruel and brutal cosmos, you have been lost to time and lost to light. To survive, you will need to explore, exploit and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation. The Frontier is a shattered region of space, warped by the presence of supermassive black holes gravitationally bound in a macabre dance. Rogue AI infests its depths; corrupting and consuming the remnants of what still stands.

With all players on one single-shard server, death and opportunity lurk in equal measure. Awareness is power: your skill as a pilot and strategic choices determine the outcome of every encounter, whether you favor hit-and-run tactics, stealth, or all-out warfare. Exploit the Frontier's natural resources to upgrade your ship with vital technology and acquire new capabilities. Obtain fuel, the lifeblood of your journey, to power your travel as you overcome its dangers. A community-driven and dynamic economy allows you to create custom currencies, establish markets, and trade assets, services, and reputation in a truly open environment.

Rebuild civilization from its ashes by using Smart Assemblies, an open-ended platform, to construct and program infrastructure within space. Expand your influence through defenses, trading posts and multiple types of functionality, each imbued with a programmable layer that links the world of the Frontier to the real world outside of it. Develop your own ideas or address the needs of others: from mission systems to private economies, Smart Assemblies unlocks third-party development with a toolkit for creators to build beyond a virtual world.

