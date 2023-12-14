Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Cleffa, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 28: Cleffa Illustration

Bellibolt by KEIICHIRO ITO and Cleffa by HYOGONOSUKE can both be found in packs of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

Article Summary Explore the new Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames set with fresh artwork.

Discover KEIICHIRO ITO's Bellibolt Illustration Rare card debut.

Admire HYOGONOSUKE's minimalist approach to the Cleffa card.

Anticipate the continuing journey through Obsidian Flames artwork.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with more Illustration Rares.

Bellibolt is drawn on this cute Illustration Rare by KEIICHIRO ITO, who shows this Paldean Pokémon using its own glowing belly as a nightlight. ITO made their Pokémon TCG debut with the Sun & Moon-era set, Unified Minds. I recently profiled ITO's work in my Artist Spotlight series, which you can read in full here, but there is one card you undoubtedly already know about: the iconic Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies that is notoriously the most sought-after and expensive chase card of the entire modern era.

Artist HYOGONOSUKE takes on the minimalist Cleffa card, which shows it standing on a perfectly clear sheet of ice that reflects a shooting star in the sky. This card is perfectly illustrated to shine on this holographic card, using a beautiful, clear sky as the backdrop to let this Baby Pokémon design shiny.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!