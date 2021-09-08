MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Is Headed To The PlayStation

For the first time in over two decades, there will finally be a new MechWarrior title released onto PlayStation consoles. Piranha Games announced today that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be coming out on both PS4 and PS5 consoles on September 23rd, making the game available on almost every platform except Nintendo Switch. As you might suspect with this title being out in other places, the PS version will include all of the previously released content up to this point with cross-platform play. Meaning players will be able to play the entirety of the Heroes of the Inner Sphere campaign when joining a match hosted by anyone who owns the expansion, regardless of platform. The company will also be releasing a physical copy for Xbox and PlayStation owners this November.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries finds players in the battlefields of the future, dominated by BattleMechs, hulking machines of war capable of leveling entire cities. As the inheritor of a once-glorious Mercenary company, the quest for glory and revenge will stretch light years, chasing the threads of interstellar intrigue on the journey to become an elite MechWarrior and mercenary commander. The merc life of a MechWarrior BattleMech pilot continues in the Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion. Follow your chosen career path from War Dog to Treasure Hunter in the new Career Mode. Explore new warzones, new quests, and new missions that span the full scope of the Inner Sphere. Hunt the Heroes with special quests that tell the story of seven new heroes and their lostech mechs. Find new mech chassis and variants, weapons, equipment, as well as blueprints to quirk your prized mechs. The developers at Piranha Games have spent over a year addressing player requests for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, implementing enhancements and quality of life improves resulting in over 30 major updates free updates included at launch for all PlayStation players. Cross-Play Support: Fight alongside friends with four-player PvE co-op.

DLC Sharing: Experience the entirety of the Heroes of the Inner Sphere campaign when joining a co-op match hosted by a player who owns the expansion.

Loads of gameplay improvements: Full 360 LOD radar (with BAP available with DLC), more extreme conditions and effects, enhanced AI, enhanced salvage crates, and so much more!

Campaign Updates: New story introduction and optional tutorial.

UI Improvements: Ability to track encounters and where to hunt desired 'Mechs, instant action loading previously selected mechs and pilots, modding updates, amongst others.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MechWarrior5 PlayStation Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/R3d_Ld53_DU)