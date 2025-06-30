Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Noble Legacy, Studio 369

Medieval City Builder Noble Legacy Arrives Mid-July

Do you have the skills to raise a medieval town from nothing? You can find out when the new city builder Noble Legacy arrives next month

Article Summary Noble Legacy launches mid-July, offering a medieval city builder from Studio 369 and Ultimus Rex.

Step into a third-person perspective to grow Greenwood from ruins into a thriving medieval town.

Recruit skilled villagers, manage resources, and shape your kingdom with custom and prefab buildings.

Balance economy, farming, trade, and entertainment as you create a legacy that endures through time.

Indie game developer Studio 369 and publisher Ultimus Rex have confirmed the official release date for their new medieval city builder title, Noble Legacy. The game takes on the genre from a third-person perspective, as you'll help raise a village from nothing to create a functional and stable town, slowly making it better over time and learning new skills to support it. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on July 15, 2025, for PC via Steam.

Noble Legacy

Upon returning from war, you inherit Greenwood—a once-thriving land now neglected and crumbling. As the new Lord, you forgo a life of luxury and opt to join your people on the cobbled paths and verdant fields of your land while meeting the diverse personalities of your people. Build every structure, share your designs, collect skilled villagers, manage resources, and grow a thriving realm. Far from conflict, you can focus on creativity, economic growth, and test unique strategies, to shape a legacy that lasts. You'll build homes, farms, markets, blacksmiths and taverns – by your design or through a diverse library of prefabs – to attract the most talented settlers that will help your land flourish.

Third-Person Kingdom Builder: Experience a deep kingdom management simulator elevated through a dynamic third-person perspective. Effortlessly toggle between a strategic top-down view to oversee and govern your realm, and an immersive third-person view to e3xplore your lands, connect with your people, and build your kingdom's future.

Experience a deep kingdom management simulator elevated through a dynamic third-person perspective. Effortlessly toggle between a strategic top-down view to oversee and govern your realm, and an immersive third-person view to e3xplore your lands, connect with your people, and build your kingdom's future. Collect Skilled Craftsmen: Attract the most valuable villagers in the land and turn them into loyal followers to strengthen your kingdom. Ensure their homes are properly furnished, entertainment is plentiful and provide cutting-edge tools to sustain their loyalty and boost their productivity. How many of the land's greatest talents will you inspire to serve your cause?

Attract the most valuable villagers in the land and turn them into loyal followers to strengthen your kingdom. Ensure their homes are properly furnished, entertainment is plentiful and provide cutting-edge tools to sustain their loyalty and boost their productivity. How many of the land's greatest talents will you inspire to serve your cause? Custom & Prefab Building System: Rapidly grow your kingdom with pre-crafted buildings or meticulously design every structure to build a realm unlike any other. Save your unique creations and share them with fellow rulers through the Steam Workshop.

Rapidly grow your kingdom with pre-crafted buildings or meticulously design every structure to build a realm unlike any other. Save your unique creations and share them with fellow rulers through the Steam Workshop. Economy Management / Fishing & Hunting: Cultivate farms, gather from forests and waters, and harness resources to fuel a vibrant economy. Strategically develop production chains and allocate labor to create a flourishing kingdom. Amass wealth through trade, commerce, and lively entertainment, establishing your realm as the most preeminent economic hub in all the land.

