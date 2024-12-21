Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Axilirate, Megaloot, Ravenage Games

Megaloot Releases New Mega Update With Op-Op

Megaloot has a brand new update available right now, as players have access to Co-Op mode, along with several new additions

Article Summary Megaloot's mega update introduces online Co-Op for up to 4 players to conquer the endless loot-filled tower.

New features include battle log, unique character specializations, and spell books replacing traditional spells.

Explore fresh gear and status effects with new items, enhanced loot systems, and exponential item merging.

Conquer trials for extra rewards and enjoy significantly expanded gear limits for massive builds.

Indie game developer Axilirate and publisher Ravenage Games have released a new update for the game Megaloot, adding a ton of new content to the title. The big addition to this is Co-Op, as you can now play with a friend or another player to cover twice as much ground and enemies but still gather treasures. They also have a new items, a battle log, spell books to replace spells, and more. We have the details below, as the content is live in the game right now.

Mega Update

Online Co-op: Players can now team up with up to 4 adventurers to take on the endless tower. Gather allies, strategize, and conquer the loot-filled floors together!

Players can now team up with up to 4 adventurers to take on the endless tower. Gather allies, strategize, and conquer the loot-filled floors together! Battle Log: A detailed combat log tracks critical actions and outcomes, empowering players to refine their strategies.

A detailed combat log tracks critical actions and outcomes, empowering players to refine their strategies. Specializations for All Adventurers: Every character now comes with a unique Specialization, enabling deeper builds and playstyles.

Every character now comes with a unique Specialization, enabling deeper builds and playstyles. Spell Books Replace Spells: Spells are now powerful tomes you can equip and master, opening new gameplay opportunities.

Spells are now powerful tomes you can equip and master, opening new gameplay opportunities. New Items and Status Effects: Discover fresh gear and abilities, featuring enhanced loot mechanics and new stats to amplify your builds.

Discover fresh gear and abilities, featuring enhanced loot mechanics and new stats to amplify your builds. Trials: Trials are difficult options that grant extra rewards.

Trials are difficult options that grant extra rewards. Exponential Item Merging: Item merging now scales exponentially, delivering even greater rewards for creative combinations.

Item merging now scales exponentially, delivering even greater rewards for creative combinations. Expanded Limits: Gear limits have been significantly increased, letting players experiment with massive builds.

Megaloot

There is a mysterious tower in this world that replicates all sorts of objects from other realities, creating an indefinite space full to the brim with monsters, strange creatures, people, and loot. You have found yourself in this reality and now it's your path. Entering the tower, you find yourself in fierce battles that require valuable loot items – armor, magic rings, weapons, and much more. These are essential tools for developing your unique builds while clearing the tower's floors.

Defeat enemies and earn gold, which can be spent on new loot items. Continuously manage your loot to become stronger right in the battle by absorbing the mythical power of the items you discard – even if for a mere moment, but with dedication, it's enough to ascend to near godhood and kill whatever twisted creature stands in your way. If you can no longer equip an item, convert it in the middle of battle, overpowering enemies with frenzied force. When you die, you progress by obtaining souls from slayed enemies, which can be used to acquire new cards for your deck, summon new hunters, and get attribute upgrades. Balance between strengths and weaknesses to maximize your power to the fullest extent.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!