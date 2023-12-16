Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Magic Hazard, Memory Lost

Memory Lost: Chapter One Demo Receives Content Update

ESDigital Games has a new update for the demo they have out of Memory Lost: Chapter One, adding in a few new pieces of content.

Article Summary New update released for Memory Lost: Chapter One demo by ESDigital Games.

Enhanced game experience with added content based on year-long feedback.

Unique gameplay revolving around mind capturing and body shifting mechanics.

Three possible endings influenced by player's interaction and Karma system.

Indie game developer Magic Hazard and publisher ESDigital Games have released a new update for the Memory Lost: Chapter One demo. The demo has been out for a year now, and during that time the team collected feedback and have slowly been adapting changes to the game as they go. This latest update adds some of those improvements in, along with some new pieces of content to enhance the experience. The content is officially live as of today.

Memory Lost

Memory Lost is a thrilling story-driven action shooter where the battles are built around the mechanics of mind capturing and moving into the enemy's body. Dive deep into the depths of Detraxis, a dystopian metropolis full of technological miracles and cruel corporate battles, and use your unique ability to shift your consciousness into your enemies, capturing their minds and mastering their abilities. This mechanic will allow you to instantly and tactically adapt to the situation and overcome obstacles standing between you and your objective. First-aid kits are not available. There is only one magazine in your weapon. Change bodies to survive your mission!

New body – new gameplay – There are dozens of opponents in the game, each with their own unique characteristics and skills that affect the outcome of the battle.

– There are dozens of opponents in the game, each with their own unique characteristics and skills that affect the outcome of the battle. Relocation is the basis of survival – If you don't want to run around in a half-dead state, look for a healthy body! Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health!

– If you don't want to run around in a half-dead state, look for a healthy body! Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health! Copy enemies' memories! – Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location.

– Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location. Karma in a top-down shooter? – The neural network is also shaped by your interaction with the surrounding world. Kill for the common good or kill for mercy. Your actions will unlock one of three possible endings. Play again with new tactics to see how Karma reacts!

