Merge Mansion Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With New Content

Metacore has revealed their plans to celebrate the third anniversary of Merge Mansion, as the game has been given a hefty update.

Metacore has released a new update this past week for Merge Mansion as the team is celebrating the game's 3rd Anniversary. The team recently released an update that loaded it up with new events, new content, and new anniversary things to experience that will give you would-be sleuths plenty of fun over the next few weeks. We have the full rundown from the devs below, as the update is now active.

MERGE MANSION 3RD ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EVENTS

We're celebrating three years of epic Merge Mansion renovations with a one-off celebration filled with collectible moments, exclusive giveaways and rewards, and community activities for all players!

Global Giveaway (Sep 8-22): In the build-up to the game's 3rd anniversary, players will be rewarded with daily gifts in game with different rewards available each week. Simply open the game and check your inbox messages! Sep 8-12: 1000 Coins Sep 13-17: Hourglass Sep 18-22: Mystery Pie

Anniversary Collectors Event (Sep 18-25): Players have a limited time to win an exclusive Ignatius Boulton bronze statue decoration for their garden. This main anniversary event is open to all players who have completed the Tin Can story event and unlocked the Ignatius Boulton statue in the garden. Those making it to level 20 will unlock this exclusive Ignatius Boulton bronze statue – theirs to keep forever!

Exclusive Sale Bundles and Offers (Sep 18-25): Anniversary event players have the opportunity to receive special deals to boost their in-game experience.

Community and Social Events (Sep 6-25): Special quests and competitions will be made available for fans and the community on social media.

BRAND-NEW GAME FEATURE

SEASONALITY (Arriving Sep 12) – With fall arriving in Hopewell Bay, Merge Mansion welcomes the change of seasons. Players will experience the falling of leaves and color changes in the environment as they navigate the mansion grounds.

ADDITIONAL NEW CONTENT FOR SEPTEMBER

MYSTERY PASS: Deb's Mystery (Sep 12 – Oct 5) – Deb's love for corpse flowers makes Maddie suspicious. She is determined to find out why Deb loves such a smelly flower so much. Turns out that this plant is from seeds found in Europe! Deb seems to have some nostalgic memories from when she was there but is very secretive about it.

MAIN STORY PROGRESSION: New Area: Charlie's Hideout (Starting Sep 15) – A secret room will be revealed underneath the Study. What will Maddie find down there, and what has Charlie been up to?

SEASONAL EVENT: Lucky Catch (Sep 14-18) – Find a rare fish in a new board to win currencies and boosters for main progression.

Lucky Catch (Sep 14-18) – Find a rare fish in a new board to win currencies and boosters for main progression. MORE ACTIVITIES: Leaderboard Event (Sep 8-11 & Sep 29 – Oct 2) – A fall-themed leaderboard event where winners get cosmetic rewards to flex in-game!

