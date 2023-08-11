Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Merge Mansion, Metacore

Merge Mansion Releases New Free August Update

The crew at Metacore has released a new free update for Merge Mansion this week, giving players some summer content to play.

Developer and publisher Metacore has released a new updater this week for Merge Mansion, as players have received a ton of free content. Players can experience new summer events that will be peppered throughout the weeks to come, as the game will give you several themed events. All of these have their own take on the summertime to some degree, including a Bush Bonanza, a birthday party, a garage cleanup, and more. We got more details about what you can experience below, as well as a complete schedule of what they have in store, as this will carry you through the end of September.

"Julius' Mystery sees Julius setting up a big surprise for Grandma Ursula. He has been digging up the Boulton family history and found a coat of arms that once belonged to them. He wants to surprise Grandma – only to find out that Grandma already knows everything about everything and can't be surprised. Let's get planting! The newest leaderboard event, the Great Bush Bonanza, arrives on August 11. Players face Deb, who really knows her way of plants and flowers. She is very competitive and ready to take YOU down! Planting bushes and sculpting them just got personal. It's time to celebrate! Grandma's Birthday Party arrives on August 18. To celebrate, players will build a waterslide in the garden and join a big celebration with food and drinks for Grandma Ursula's Birthday. Exciting new seasonal events and featured content arriving in Merge Mansion this August."

Julius' Mystery: August Season Pass available August 11 – September 7

August Season Pass available Heikki's Sauna Part 3: New Area available August 10

New Area available The Great Bush Bonanza: Leaderboard Event available August 11 – August 14

Leaderboard Event available Grandmas Birthday Party: Seasonal Event available August 18 – September 3

Seasonal Event available Seasonal Garage Board: Mini Event available August 27 – August 29

Mini Event available Garage Cleanup: Mini Event available August 15 – August 17

Mini Event available Knitting: Mini Event available August 8 – August 11 (available to Mansion players only)

