Mining Roguelite ITER Announced For 2025 Release

Fireshine Games revealed a new game this week called ITER, a new mining roguelike title scheduled for release sometime next year

Explore 2D and 3D environments, solving puzzles, mining resources, and defending your base.

Use advanced weaponry and technology to fend off threats and upgrade your mining gear.

Survive shifting dimensions and perilous caves to keep the power running in the Undercity.

Indie game developer FluckyMachine and publisher Fireshine Games have announced their new mining roguelite title, ITER, will be released sometime in 2025. You are tasked with keeping power going to the Undercity, but the only way to do it is through the riskiest ways possible. It will be up to you to mine resources, upgrade equipment, and defend the base, all while trying to keep the lights on. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will arrive sometime in 2025.

ITER

Mine for resources and artifacts to aid you on your journey. Everything you need to survive is buried in those pillars. Each one contains precious materials as well as mysterious caves that emit strong waves of energy which are essential for the Undercity. Be wary of shifting dimensions as you explore the great pillars. You will be passing from 2D to 3D on occasion to solve puzzles, gather additional materials, and face peril. We're confident that aside from potential death, there are few other side effects. In case of emergency, be sure to rain bullets on anything that dares to approach your base. Man the gun tower and explore the pillar's caves to uncover new technology. Use this technology to build automated combat systems and halt any oncoming threats. Never manned a turret before? No problem – you'll either learn or die trying. That said, this is state-of-the-art tech, and all ITER Operators have received basic training in the form of a paper flyer on Day 1.

Thanks to ITER Corp's ongoing Research & Development work you'll be constantly exposed to newer and sharper tools. What's better than your basic training gear? Slightly stronger equipment of course. Choose where to focus your upgrades wisely, will you focus on mining more effectively or is speed the name of the game as far as you're concerned? ITER Corp graciously allows you to choose your own career progression. We are grateful for your continued commitment to the cause. One of the potential career paths in the line of duty is death. No problem – you're totally replaceable! Your handy replacement will be able to pick up from where you left off and may even bring new skills… If you happen to hear any grumblings, just remember – in space, no one can hear your HR complaint!

