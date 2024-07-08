Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: baseball, MLB, MLB 9 Innings 24

MLB 9 Innings 24 Has Launched Its All-Star Game Events

Com2uS has launched a brand new event in MLB 9 Innings 24, as the annual All-Star Game takes center stage in the mobile title.

Article Summary Com2uS rolls out "Festival of Stars" event for MLB 9 Innings 24, celebrating the 2024 All-Star Game.

Players can earn All-Star Coins and exchange them for exclusive items like the Signature Player Pack.

Unique All-Star Game Logo and Emblem introduced, reflecting the 2024 event's distinctiveness.

Engage in missions and the Hit Event to unlock rewards including upgrade items and currency 'Stars'.

Mobile game developer and publisher Com2uS has released a brand new update and event for MLB 9 Innings 24 as the All-Star Game arrives. The new Festival of Stars event will commemorate the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on July 16 at Arlington's Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Like previous events in the series, the event will have a few new missions and some new additions to the game in various forms, as well as new items to snag from the shop in case you feel like taking advantage of it. Plus, a brand new Hit Event is taking place over the next few weeks. We have more details about the event for you below as you can get it free on iOS and Android right now.

MLB 9 Innings 24 – Festival of Stars

From today until August 13th, players can collect All-Star Coins through gameplay. Players can exchange these coins in the All-Star Coin Shop for popular items like the Signature Player Pack, Ultimate Trainer Recruit Ticket, and All-Star Emblem. Each year, MLB unveils a unique All-Star Game Logo reflecting the features and significance of the stadium hosting the All-Star Game. The All-Star Emblem, introduced to celebrate the 2024 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, is exclusive to the event period, adding a unique touch.

A 'Festival of Stars' Event will also allow players to earn in-game currency 'Stars' and various items like the Signature Player Pack and Skill Select Change Ticket based on the selected star sign. Players can choose one of three star signs on the event page and complete 10 types of missions, such as 'Play League Mode'. Completing these missions unlocks additional star signs and rewards. Additionally, a Hit Event is ongoing, where players can earn various upgrade items based on daily hitting results and cumulative participation.

