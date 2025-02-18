Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gloomsoft, Moadra

Moadra Confirms Free Steam Next Fest Demo Next Week

You can try out the new sci-fi Metroidvania Adventure game Moadra as a free demo will be released at Steam Next Fest next week

Article Summary Play Moadra's free demo during Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3.

Experience a sci-fi Metroidvania adventure on the planet Protea VI.

Utilize Moadra's agility and a diverse arsenal to survive alien threats.

Discover hidden paths and evolve abilities for a deeper gameplay experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Gloomsoft has revealed their new game Moadra will release a free demo during Steam Next Fest next week. This is a brand new sci-0fi adventure game that takes cues from Metroidvania titles as you explore a grim alien world filled with mysteries for you to unravel as you attempt to figure out what's been buried underneath this planet. The demo will be available from February 24 until March 3, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer.

Moadra

In Moadra, you'll step into the boots of Lieutenant Moadra Meras, a member of the Neera elites and a rogue scout who has been sent to Protea VI to investigate the disappearance of a Neera Expedition seeking their lost heritage. Shoot, slide, and sprint as you delve deeper into the desolate planet's surface engulfed in sand and ice. Explore your surroundings, from underground lakes and lush caverns to crumbled ruins and ominous research facilities, where danger lingers throughout every passage on Protea VI. Will you let these nightmarish inhabitants prevent you from completing your mission? The fate of the Neera rests on you.

Explore an Other Worldly Wasteland: Whether you are trying to endure the desolate surface, ascend the deadly, freezing summits, or scout the research facility infested with malicious alien species, Protea VI has many lost secrets to uncover after your ancestor's extinction 20,000 years ago. Dangers await around every corner .

Whether you are trying to endure the desolate surface, ascend the deadly, freezing summits, or scout the research facility infested with malicious alien species, Protea VI has many lost secrets to uncover after your ancestor's extinction 20,000 years ago. Dangers await around every corner Tools of Survival: Use Moadra's agility to your advantage to roll, dodge, leap, wall jump, and sprint at never-before-seen speeds to evade deadly organisms and hazardous elements. Use your swift reflexes, an arsenal of weapons, and special abilities to survive everything from low-level threats to gargantuan monsters that force you to use every tool at your disposal.

Use Moadra's agility to your advantage to roll, dodge, leap, wall jump, and sprint at never-before-seen speeds to evade deadly organisms and hazardous elements. Use your swift reflexes, an arsenal of weapons, and special abilities to survive everything from low-level threats to gargantuan monsters that force you to use every tool at your disposal. Use the Environment to Evolve: Activate your scanner bot and use X-ray vision to examine creatures and your surroundings more closely. Reveal hidden paths and secret areas invisible to the naked eye, and map out the places you explored.

Activate your scanner bot and use X-ray vision to examine creatures and your surroundings more closely. Reveal hidden paths and secret areas invisible to the naked eye, and map out the places you explored. Action-Packed Mutations: Blow up unfriendly creatures and organisms to absorb their Protoplasm, lumps of energy-packed biomass. Consume it inside organic chambers to apply metamorphosis and evolve your abilities and weapons to new levels.

