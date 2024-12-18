Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Doomsong, TTRPG

Modiphius Launches New Mediaeval TTRPG Doomsong

Modiphius Entertainment dropped a new tabeltop role-playing game this week, as you face a Biblical apocalypse in Doomsong

Modiphius Entertainment has officially launched a brand new TTRPG title this week, as the mediaeval title Doomsong has arrived. The team has created a limited number of physical copies for sale, as well as a PDF version of the title, as you'll enter a world teetering on the edge of a Biblical apocalypse. We have more details below, as you can snag the game right now.

Doomsong

Welcome to Painyme, a nation of saints and sinners of foul heresy and undying devotion. Within this tome, a grim world of medieval horror awaits. Doomsong is a Roleplay Macabre set in a world on the cusp of a Biblical apocalypse. The dead are being turned away at the gates of Heall, giving them no choice but to return to the world above. Players must subdue them, regardless of how they feel about the arrangement. Inspired by the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, medieval folk horror, and European mythologies, the hardback books are filled with artwork by Moritz Krebs. Players will find themselves navigating a land poised between two extremes: the Ecclesiarchy's justice and order on one side and the silken allure of heresy and power on the other. Within this book, you'll find everything you need to run your own Roleplay Macabre.

The first volume, Doomsong, includes a brand-new fantasy horror system designed by Jack Cæsar. Featuring unique character creation, each player uses one six-sided die and one coin to generate a character's entire history, forging the events that led them to the doors of the Gravediggers' Guild. Players can go from opening the book to having a character ready for macabre tales within minutes. The 300-page Doomsong Core Rulebook is a deluxe embossed thermo-leather hardback that features:

Dustjacket that doubles as a GM reference sheet.

Unique Character creation, live your backstory.

Monstrous bestiary of macabre horror.

Occult abilities to wrest power from the Traitor Gods themselves.

Dark mediaeval world undergoing a biblical apocalypse.

