Modus Games Announces Maximum Football With Full-Length Trailer Get a look at the new sports title from Modus Games as they are currently working on Maximum Football in Unreal Engine 5.

Modus Games revealed a brand new sports title on the way this month as they are currently working on Maximum Football using Unreal Engine 5. While it may not be an NFL-licensed title, the game is essentially going to be an alternative football video game for people who love the sport but may want something different from the Madden NFL experience. Because of this, you'll be playing in a minor league of original teams, completely fictional, but giving you the option of being completely customizable with multiple modes to dive into. You can check out the trailer below, as the game is currently set for release sometime this Spring for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

"Maximum Football allows players to take control of their football destiny. Players will have the choice to take on the league with professional or college rule sets. This is your league now. Take charge of your team with Maximum Football's endless levels of customization. From the roster to logos, jerseys and helmets, and even individual pieces of equipment, craft your team exactly how you'd like, and then share it with the community. Additionally, Maximum Football's beloved Dynasty Mode is back, allowing players to step in as head coach of their team and build their ideal football program. Draft, recruit, and manage the team of your dreams and lead them to greatness."

"Ready to go head-to-head in online multiplayer? With the unmatched realism provided by Unreal Engine 5, your battle to the top will feel authentic and exhilarating. Maximum Football also features local competitive and co-op play, allowing football stars to play how they want, whenever they want. With brand-new downloadable content to be delivered regularly after launch, there will never be a dull moment. A steady stream of new rule sets, modes, customization options, and features allows Maximum Football to truly be the go-to experience for all football fans."