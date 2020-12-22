Shiny Legendary Pokémon That Have Yet To Be Released In Pokémon GO

There are many Legendary Pokémon that have not yet been given their chance to sparkle in Pokémon GO. With many Shiny releases expected in 2021, let's take a look at the unreleased Shiny forms of the currently non-Shiny Legendary Pokémon that have been released in the game.

Dialga & Palkia: Both of these have been a long time coming in Pokémon GO and their lack of release after such a long time in the game has created massive hype… which means these shouldn't be expected until Summer 2021, because Niantic knows they'll be a major draw. While these two are likely a while off, they are two of the best Legendary shinies for sure. The green Dialga and the rose-colored Palkia are absolutely terrific.

Regigigas: Back when EX Raids were a thing, Regigigas was the long-reigning boss. Other EX raid bosses such as Deoxys and Genesect, who was scheduled to take over from Regigigas before the lockdown ended EX Raids, have already gotten their Shinies. I'd predict a first half of 2021 release for this appealing but not exactly stunning Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Uxie, Azelf, Mesprit: These three were just featured in remote raids that, for the first time ever, allowed trainers from out-of-region to acquire the whole Lake Trio. This will likely happen again, and I'd wager it'll happen in 2021 for the Shiny release, but not until late in the year. All three of them take on a sepia tone in their Shiny forms, which works better for some (Mesprit) and worse for others (poor Uxie).

Zekrom, Reshiram, Kyurem: We're more likely, after another full month of Kyurem, to see month-long stays of Zekrom and Reshiram without Shinies than we are to see a 2021 Shiny release. This is likely a long way off, which is a shame due to the sheer awesome that is Shiny Kyurem with its radiant colors. Shiny Reshiram is unique and beautiful with its golden rings but unfortunately, Zekrom gets a Shiny form about as subtle as Shiny Zapdos.

Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus: This trio may be more likely to be released in their Therian formes first, but Niantic knows that there won't be much hype with this trio… so I'd expect them to come out rather soon. Their Shiny forms aren't bad, essentially offering more vibrant versions of their standard forms. Niantic would be smart, though, to enrich this trio with better moves, as Landorus is currently the only one that shows up consistently as a great raid counter in Pokémon GO.