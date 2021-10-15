Mokoko X Will Be Released On Steam In April 2022

Indie developer and publisher Naisu revealed that they will be releasing Mokoko X on Steam, but you're gonna have to wait until next year. The company originally released the first version of the game back in early 2020, which did alright for itself with old-school arcade fans. Now, this new version is an all-around improvement on that game so you get all the awesomeness of the original with new fun things to do. The game is currently set to be released on April 7th, 2022. Enjoy the trailer for it below!

Mokoko X was inspired from the arcade games like Volfied, Qix and Gals Panic. A popular gaming style in the late 1980's, Mokoko X looks to resurrect the soul of the arcade genre while adding a modern touch. There are 32 levels in Mokoko X; each level has its own unique boss and minions. The main goal is assisting the girls that need help from the weird bosses. This is sometimes passing a mobile game level, sometimes helping out with the insects in the kitchen.

You need to conquer a big portion of the initial area that you start the level. While you are in your own area, you are safe from the enemies until your shield empties. You conquer new areas by drawing out of your area. Drawing, however, deactivates your shield and exposes you to danger. Your shield decreases constantly. If you do not conquer at a certain frequency, your shield will burn out and you will not be safe on your own areas as well.There are 3 difficulties in the game. The difficulty affects enemies, your shield, and required conquered area percentage for the victory.

8 girls, 24 bosses, 24 minions, 24 levels, 8 mega levels, 4 traps, 4 power-ups, and 2 towers! Evil towers of course. Each boss and his minions were uniquely designed. They all have different attack types and behaviors, which consist of rich content.