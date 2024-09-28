Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: marvel, monopoly, Monopoly GO!

Monopoly GO! Announces New Marvel Collaboration

Several characters from the Marvel universe have made their way into Monopoly GO for a special collaboration event happening now

New sticker sets featuring Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and the Avengers.

Participate in unique Marvel-themed events like Avengers Racers and Guardians Treasures.

Unlock exclusive Marvel rewards by completing special sticker albums.

Scopely has launched an all-new collaboration event for Monopoly GO! as the world of Marvel has invaded the game board for a limited time. Using a weird in-game storyline, several heroes from the Marvel universe have made their way to the metropolis, which includes a number of additions to the game's board and other aspects that you'll encounter as you race several new characters around. We have more details below as you can play this limited-time event now.

Monopoly GO! x Marvel

In this fantastical new experience, Dr. Lizzie Bell, lead inventor of Monopoly GO!, accidentally unearths a portal welcoming iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and the Avengers into this new world. Starting today, players will have the chance to collect 20 special sticker sets brimming with nostalgia and creativity. Stickers can be traded with fellow Monopoly GO! players to share the joy of Marvel characters and storylines with friends and players around the world. New events and rewards will roll through December 5, transforming the Monopoly GO! universe with the power of Marvel Super Heroes.

Avengers Racers: A thrilling new version of the popular Tycoon Racers event will transport players to a theme park bumper car attraction, with cars inspired by Marvel heroes like Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, and Iron Man.

A thrilling new version of the popular Tycoon Racers event will transport players to a theme park bumper car attraction, with cars inspired by Marvel heroes like Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, and Iron Man. Amazing Partners Event: Team up with another player to construct a Marvel-themed statue in the center of your board, adding a monumental tribute to your gameplay experience.

Team up with another player to construct a Marvel-themed statue in the center of your board, adding a monumental tribute to your gameplay experience. Guardians of the Galaxy Treasures Event: Embark on a cosmic adventure in a special dig-themed event where players will uncover relics, treasures, and items related to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Embark on a cosmic adventure in a special dig-themed event where players will uncover relics, treasures, and items related to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel Tokens and Shields: Unlock exclusive rewards by completing sticker albums.

"We are thrilled to bring together Marvel Superheroes and the vibrant world of Monopoly GO! for this magical experience," says Eric Wood, Scopely's SVP, Publishing. "At Scopely, we pride ourselves on seamlessly integrating beloved characters and stories to create immersive experiences that resonate across generations. This event, the first of its kind for Monopoly GO!, sets a new standard for incorporating major franchises into casual gaming. Our goal is to deliver an engaging experience for both new and loyal players, offering something truly unique that taps into nostalgia and excitement for everyone."

