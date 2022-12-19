Monopoly Madness Adds Dinosaurs, Because Why Not?

Ubisoft announced a brand new update for Monopoly Madness as they have added dinosaurs into the game for some weird reason. Players can now explore Dino City, which, as you may have guessed from the name alone, throws you into a prehistoric era in which you will be playing this revised version of the classic board game, only now with a bunch of dinosaurs and cavemen running all over the place. The DLC is free and available right now, alongside a free demo of some other content on the way.

"Roam around explosive Jurassic streets and buy properties to become the most famous real estate mogul of Dino City! Dino City brings the most frantic race for riches to the prehistoric era. Buy tropical buildings, avoid prison, and use dinosaurs and other tricks to get the upper hand on your opponents. Always keep an eye out, though! Raptors and T. rex are never too far away… In the new Dino City DLC, madness erupts in the jungle as players must battle each other to collect Money, Lava, and Bones to buy and upgrade properties."

"Players can open Community Chests to discover new power-ups, wreak mayhem by riding an ankylosaurus to crash into buildings, hurl carnivorous plants at their opponents, and more. Money-hungry moguls can enjoy the Dino City streets either offline or online with their friends in all game modes. In addition to the new arenas, Dino City introduces two new characters, including the sweet Cave Kid and the adventurous Dodo. Two new exclusive hats for players to wear also come in the Dino City DLC. Starting today, the Monopoly Madness demo offers new players a chance to prowl the streets of Monopoly City. Demo players will be able to play as one of ten playable characters (20 in the full version) and play the tutorial and story mode offline alongside other local or AI players in two of the full game's four different environments."