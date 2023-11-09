Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Monoprice, Video Games | Tagged: monitor

Monoprice Reveals New 40" Ultrawide Productivity Monitor

Need a new monitor to improve productivity or just have a better gaming experience? Monoprice has a new one on the market this week.

Article Summary Monoprice launches 40" Ultrawide QHD IPS Monitor with 144Hz refresh rate.

Superb multitasking with USB-C support, 1ms response, and HDR600.

True-to-life colors with wide color gamut coverage, perfect for creators.

90W power delivery USB-C port for a streamlined, efficient workspace.

Monoprice has revealed a brand new monitor to their product line this week with the 40" Ultrawide Productivity Monitor. This is a pretty cool design to be more of a support monitor than a primary, as the USB-C allows you to hook up multiple devices to broadcast what is being seen on whatever you may attach to it. This particular design comes with a vibrant QHD IPS panel with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and HDR600 support. We have more info on it below as it is currently being sold for $550.

With an extended screen space, you can seamlessly multitask, work on multiple projects side by side, and immerse yourself in your work like never before. Boost your efficiency and take your productivity to new heights. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid motion, providing a seamless and responsive experience as you navigate through your work. Scrolling through documents, browsing the web, or editing videos becomes effortless, reducing eye strain and enhancing your overall productivity. Featuring an IPS panel, this monitor delivers exceptional visuals with accurate and vibrant colors from any viewing angle. With a wide color gamut coverage, including NTSC 105%, DCI‑P3 95%, sRGB 99%, and Adobe RGB 89%, this monitor ensures accurate and vibrant colors that make your work shine. Whether you're creating captivating presentations or designing stunning visual content, your projects will come to life with brilliant, true‑to‑life colors.

Experience breathtaking visuals with HDR600 support, delivering stunning brightness and contrast levels. From viewing HDR content to working on intricate details, the high dynamic range brings your visuals to life with exceptional clarity and lifelike depth, allowing you to see every detail with remarkable precision. Stay connected and powered up with the integrated power delivery USB Type‑C port, delivering up to 90W of power. Streamline your workspace and charge your compatible devices, eliminating cable clutter and keeping your focus on your work.

