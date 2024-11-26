Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals What's Coming For Season Four

Niantic has revealed everything coming to Monster Hunter Now for Season 4, as winter will bring new challenges and monsters to fight

Niantic has revealed what's coming to Monster Hunter Now for Season 4, as the weather is about to get colder for the next few months. Launching on December 11 at 4pm PT, players will see the world get an extra habitat with the new Tundra location, complete with new monsters to hunt specific to that biome, new weapons and armor to build, new challenges, and a new season pass. We have the full details below of everything you can expect to play when it launches in two weeks.

As winter's chill sets in, get ready for updates that will keep your hunts blazing hot. Let's brave the cold and keep hunting this winter! Get ready to hunt in the all-new tundra habitat! Here, you'll encounter hereto undiscovered monsters like Tigrex, Lagombi, Volvidon, and Somnacanth, as well as returning monsters like Barioth and small monsters Wulg and Cortos, all of whom haven't been seen since the spring. Tigrex, Volvidon, and Somnacanth will appear on the field once you have unlocked them in urgent quests that occur within each chapter of the Season 4 story quest.

Tigrex will also appear in Hunt-a-thons and has a small chance of appearing on the field. However, it cannot be specified in the Monster Tracker.

Lagombi will start to appear once you have completed the prologue.

Some of the additional monsters will also appear outside the tundra habitat.

The tundra habitat can be unlocked by completing the prologue.

The tundra habitat will remain a permanent habitat from Season 4 onwards.

Wield the Switch Axe

Get ready to add the Switch Axe to your weapon lineup! The Switch Axe lets you switch skillfully between two modes: the long-reaching Axe Mode and the fast-a]acking Sword Mode. Build up the Switch Gauge while in Axe Mode and use it in Sword Mode to land a devastating blow. The Switch Axe can be unlocked by completing the pre-season story in Chapter 2.

Your very own Palico!

Hunters will now have their own customizable Palico to assist with gathering materials and marking monsters on the field! Customize your Palico's fur color and facial features, and even give it a name. And don't fear—you can still find the Palico you have come to know and love acting as Qualily's assistant in the story and guides. Get creative with AR. Capture your daily adventures with your custom Palico in real-world settings using AR photography! Make memories together.

Friend Cheering

A new cheer function will allow you to send encouragement to your friends. When received, cheers temporarily increase maximum health for the day. There is a cap on the health boost from cheers. Exchange cheers with friends to make your hunts even more advantageous!

Other Updates

Updates to loadouts: A lot of you have requested an increase in the number of loadouts so we're making it happen! Plus, ahead of Season 4 starting, you'll be able to link dricsmelting skills to specific loadouts with the next update.

A lot of you have requested an increase in the number of loadouts so we're making it happen! Plus, ahead of Season 4 starting, you'll be able to link dricsmelting skills to specific loadouts with the next update. New skills to master: With more monsters and weapons on the way, you can also look forward to new skills to learn, including Critical Ferocity, Shared Shield, and Morph Boost.

With more monsters and weapons on the way, you can also look forward to new skills to learn, including Critical Ferocity, Shared Shield, and Morph Boost. New hunter medals: A new season with more monsters wouldn't be complete without new hunter medals!

A new season with more monsters wouldn't be complete without new hunter medals! Season Supply Items: Rejoice because you'll soon be able to add an additional 250 slots with the Item Box Expansion available as a Supply Item in the shop!

Season 4 Pass

Get your hands on a new Season Pass that's unique to Season 4! Once Season 4 begins, you will no longer be able to raise your Season 3 tier, but you will still be able to claim any rewards for a period of time. Some monsters will temporarily stop appearing on the field. However, it will be possible to unlock them once more by completing urgent quests that occur in the Season 4 story quest. Monsters that will temporarily disappear from the field:

Radobaan

Zinogre

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku

Odogaron

Basarios

Khezu

Mizutsune

Magnamalo

Rajang

Pink Rathian

Black Diablos

Azure Rathalos

Coral Pukei-Pukei

Nightshade Paolumu

Monsters that you will temporarily be unable to specify in the Monster Tracker:

Radobaan

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku

Odogaron

Basarios

Khezu

Magnamalo

It will no longer be possible to play Season 3 once Season 4 begins. Season 4 Chapter 1 will automatically begin, regardless of your progress in Season 3. Make sure to restart your app to enjoy the update. See the release notes for other updated information. See the community forum announcement for additional notes and details on Season 4 and the update. Update and event details are subject to change without notice.

