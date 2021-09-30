Monster Hunter Rise Is Headed To PC In January 2022

Capcom has finally revealed when Monster Hunter Rise will make its way to PC as the game is getting released in January 2022. The PC version of the game will come with all the updates, DLC, bug fixes, and more that players have already been getting, making it as complete a package as possible and hopefully no Day 1 patch. The official release date for the game will be January 12th, however, they will be offering a free demo of the game starting on October 13th for people to experiment with on PC. They also dropped new info today about the next expansion coming to both PC and Switch next year. We have more of the details about it all for you below.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest installment in the action RPG series and transports players to Kamura Village, a colorful and tranquil setting that attracts visitors with its unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. The core gameplay experience in Monster Hunter Rise stays true to the highly-praised previous Monster Hunter entries, where hunters must equip their armor and select from one of the 14 different weapon types. As players defeat monsters and progress through the game, items carved from fallen foes can be used to craft unique weapons and armor that will increase their chances of future success and survival. Hunters can tackle these challenges solo, or with up to three other hunters in cooperative local or online play. Monster Hunter Rise evolves the series by introducing several new and exciting mechanics for hunters to master. For the first time in a Monster Hunter game, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a "Wirebug" while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. Additionally, the game debuts the "Wyvern Riding" technique, which allows players to temporarily take control of a monster and yields spectacular battle sequences during a hunt. Monster Hunter Rise also introduces new hunting partners called Palamutes, personalized and rideable "Canyne" companions that will provide players with a new set of attack options. The "Canyne" Palamute companions join the series favorite "Felyne" Palicoes in assisting players while out on a hunt.

Players of both platform versions can look forward to the newly revealed Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the monstrous expansion which will be available for purchase to all players in summer 2022. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak includes a new storyline and new base of operations, as well as new locales, monsters, gameplay features, quest rank (Master), and more. Hunters must own the base game and complete the 7-star Hub Quest called "Serpent Goddess of Thunder" in Monster Hunter Rise before beginning Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. All progress from the base game will transfer over to the expansion when played on the same system.