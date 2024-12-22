Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Showdown Releases New Aloha Expansion

Take in a little Hawaiian flavor over thew holidays as Monster Jam Showdown has released the new Aloha Expansion this month

Article Summary Experience the tropical drama with Monster Jam Showdown’s Aloha Expansion, featuring six new tracks and an arena.

Explore Hawaii's wild nature with five fierce trucks, including the legendary "Grandma" Grave Digger.

Expand your game with thrilling off-road races, complete with new events and formidable boss challenges.

Unlock more than 140 truck liveries and master insane jumps, flips, and stunts in this arcade racing adventure.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports released a new expansion this past week for Monster Jam Showdown, as you go tropical with Aloha Expansion. This DLC will give you a few new things to expand the game, as you'll get six new tracks, a new arena, and five new trucks await you during your island getaway. We have more info and a trailer here as you can snag the DLC for $5, or as part of the game's Season One pass.

Aloha Expansion

This massive expansion will take players on a tropical adventure in a brand-new environment featuring six new tracks and one arena inspired by the fascinating and wild nature of Hawaii. The Monster Jam Showdown – Aloha Expansion will also include five fierce trucks – the perfect companions to dive into new events and prevail over the bosses guarding the exotic map, which adds to the three environments already included in the Showdown Tour. From Wreckreation, an RV-style Monster Jam truck; to Lumberjack, the perfect fit for the Hawaiian road; and two of the most beloved trucks coming from the toy world, Fire Rescue and Full Charge, all are ideal choices to face the impervious terrains of the islands. Finally, a true legend will join the journey, the very first version of the Grave Digger™ body to ever showcase a spooky paint job, "Grandma" Grave Digger.

Monster Jam Showdown

It's time to jump into a groundbreaking, off-road arcade racing experience, packed with thrilling competitions and unique tricks. Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show your skills in 10 different game modes. Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam. Race the current fleet, legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock more than 140 liveries and collect them all! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience full of thrilling off-road races. Squeeze your boost to best your opponents, than crash, twist, and distress both your truck and the environment to gain even more power. Get ready to defy gravity with your freestyle skills! Launch yourself into insane jumps, flips and stunts, ruling the freestyle leaderboards and becoming a trick master!

