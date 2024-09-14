More Details Revealed For The Castlevania Dominus Collection

Posted in: Castlevania, Games, Konami, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castlevania Dominus Collection

Konami and Limited Run Games have revealed new details about the upcoming physical release of the Castlevania Dominus Collection. The company oipened up pre-orders on three different versions, as they are offering up a Standard Edition for cheap, a Classic Edition with some bonuses, and then a pricey Ultimate Edition with a ton of additional content for the ultimate Castlevania fan. We have the finer details of all three for you here.

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Experience the world of Castlevania like never before, with never-before-seen art and handy new features such as rewind, quick saves and much more!

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow: The adventures of Soma continue! Discover a completely new way to create countless weapons by combining souls in stunning 2D graphics. One year after the events of Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, a boy named Soma Cruz is once again put at the center of a plot to resurrect Dracula led by a mysterious cult… Will he finally be able to face his own destiny and put an end to all this?

The adventures of Soma continue! Discover a completely new way to create countless weapons by combining souls in stunning 2D graphics. One year after the events of Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, a boy named Soma Cruz is once again put at the center of a plot to resurrect Dracula led by a mysterious cult… Will he finally be able to face his own destiny and put an end to all this? Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin: Not one but two heroes join their forces to fight the evil this time! Switch between Jonathan and Charlotte with a single button press and make the best use of their unique abilities. Dracula's Castle has suddenly resurfaced, but something doesn't add up. Jonathan Morris and Charlotte Aulin make their way in to investigate, they soon discover that the mind behind all this is not who they thought…

Not one but two heroes join their forces to fight the evil this time! Switch between Jonathan and Charlotte with a single button press and make the best use of their unique abilities. Dracula's Castle has suddenly resurfaced, but something doesn't add up. Jonathan Morris and Charlotte Aulin make their way in to investigate, they soon discover that the mind behind all this is not who they thought… Castlevania Order of Ecclesia: The enigmatic Shanoa is the only human capable of using the glyphs, symbols full of magic. Gather glyphs by exploring the Castle and its surroundings and absorb the power of the mighty foes you fight! The three most powerful glyphs, thought to be able to even defeat Dracula himself, have been stolen. Can Shanoa bring them back to the Order and finally destroy the Dark Lord?

The enigmatic Shanoa is the only human capable of using the glyphs, symbols full of magic. Gather glyphs by exploring the Castle and its surroundings and absorb the power of the mighty foes you fight! The three most powerful glyphs, thought to be able to even defeat Dracula himself, have been stolen. Can Shanoa bring them back to the Order and finally destroy the Dark Lord? Haunted Castle: Haunted Castle Revisited, a redesigned version of the very first Castlevania arcade game, makes its debut! And you can also play it in its original format!

Limited Run Games Editions

Standard Edition ($35)

Standard Copy of Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, PS5, or Xbo

Booklet

Classic Edition ($70)

Standard Copy of Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, PS5, or Xbox

12"x16" Double-Sided Poster

1-Disc Soundtrack CD

Classic Silver Box with Metallic Ink

Ultimate Edition ($200)

Classic Edition

Shadowbox—Lights Up and Plays Music

Two Alternative Cover Sheets

Hand Drawn Maps by Jeremy Parish

Blu-Ray or Switch SteelBook

Light-Up Grand Cross Lamp

Set of Four Main Character Standees

Art Prints

5-Disc Complete Soundtrack

Jonathan and Charlotte Sound Bite Keychain

Retro Castlevania Game Stylus

Set of Four Dominus Glyph Decals

Game Case Keychains

