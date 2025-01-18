Posted in: eSports, Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition: Season 2 Program Revealed

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition is coming back for a secon season, as you can register to compete with major events starting in February

Article Summary Exciting Season 2 of Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition launches with major esports events starting February.

Compete at 10 global locations, including EVO 2025, to earn leaderboard points towards Final Kombat qualification.

Online tournaments available for North America, Europe, and Latin America; winners qualify for Final Kombat.

Final Kombat features 20 top players in a round-robin, double-elimination to crown the World Champion.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios are launching the second season of the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition, with major events starting in February. Last year's esports run was insane, with some of the stiffest competitions we'd seen in the circuit since 2019, and now they look to capitalize on that with an all-new set of events, which will make their way through some familiar conventions, including CEO, Combo Breaker, and EVO 2025. We have the full details below, as you can register to compete now.

Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition: Season 2

The road to the Final Kombat World Championship will have four different paths. There will be 10 in-person events, each with 1 vs. 1 double-elimination brackets where players can earn points towards their global leaderboard ranking. The top eight players with the most leaderboard points from in-person events will earn a spot in Final Kombat. Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition in-person events include:

Pro Kompetition Mexico – Mexico City, Mex. (Feb. 22-23)

– Mexico City, Mex. (Feb. 22-23) Viennality – Vienna, Austria (March 1-2)

– Vienna, Austria (March 1-2) Texas Showdown – Houston, Texas (March 28-30)

– Houston, Texas (March 28-30) gamescom latam – São Paulo, Brazil (May 1-4)

– São Paulo, Brazil (May 1-4) Combo Breaker – Chicago, Ill. (May 23-25)

– Chicago, Ill. (May 23-25) CEO Fighting Game Championships – Orlando, Fla. (June 13-15)

– Orlando, Fla. (June 13-15) Brussels Challenge – Brussels, Belgium (Spring/Summer 2025)

– Brussels, Belgium (Spring/Summer 2025) Evo 2025 – Las Vegas, Nev. (Aug. 1-3)

– Las Vegas, Nev. (Aug. 1-3) Blink Respawn – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Summer 2025)

– Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Summer 2025) VSFighting – Birmingham, U.K. (Summer/Fall 2025)

The winner of the Pro Kompetition event at Evo will also automatically qualify for a spot in Final Kombat. Additionally, players can kompete in online Pro Kompetition tournaments based on their location, with divisions and sub-divisions broken out by geographic region, including the North American League (North America East and North America West), InterKontinental Kombat (Europe East, Europe West, Oceanic, and Middle East), and Liga Latina (Brazil, Mexico, South America North, and South America South). Each regional division will have two online qualifier events and one online regional final, with 10 online players earning a spot in Final Kombat – two winners from the North American League, four winners from InterKontinental Kombat, and four winners from Liga Latina. Please note, participation in online tournaments will not award points towards the global leaderboard. Players must participate in any of the 10 in-person events to add points to their leaderboard ranking.

The remaining finals spot will be awarded to the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) event, an open in-person tournament that will be held at the Final Kombat location. The winner of the LCQ will round out the 20-player field kompeting in Final Kombat. All 20 players kompeting in Final Kombat will be split into four groups of five players and kompete in a round-robin format. The top two players from each group, eight total, will advance to the final bracket and kompete in a double-elimination format, with all players starting from the winner's side. The winner of the final bracket will become the Final Kombat World Champion. Exact timing and location for Final Kombat will be confirmed at a later date.

