Mothmen 1966 Set For Released On Console & PC This July

Chorus Worldwide and developer LCB Game Studio revealed that Mothmen 1966 will be getting released this July. This particular game will be a bit of a throwback in several ways as they have made the first in what will be a series of visual novels inspired by mid-20th century pulp fiction books. All of which have been created to look like old-school '80s home computer graphics. So it all feels like a story you would have picked up on a floppy disc and then played on your PC. The style looks almost dead accurate for the time (if not for the fact that it looks too good, but we'll forgive them on that one). The team will be releasing this one for PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles for $9 on July 14th, 2022. You can read a little bit more about the story below, as well as check out the reveal trailer.

Every November, the Leonid Meteor Shower lights up the sky in a spectacular astrological display, but the shower of '66 brought something…else. Follow young lovers Lee and Victoria, local gas station owner Holt, and paranormal investigator Lou as they all encounter a conspiracy with horrifying implications. On this fateful night, the line between scientific fact and science fiction blurs. Men in black lurk in the shadows, watching, waiting. Red eyes glare through the deep, dark woods…red eyes Lou believes might belong to the "Mothmen" he's researching. Help them survive across eleven chapters of accessible 'Choose Your Own Adventure'-inspired gameplay punctuated by puzzles. Choices leading to death only provide a temporary setback. Characters speak up to assist players stuck on particularly devious brain-teasers. Clever mini-games create a sense of urgency: repel attacking coyotes, spot cryptids with binoculars, or even try a hand of Impossible Solitaire in Mothmen 1966.