MultiVersus Releases First Gameplay Trailer For Nubia

MultiVersus has a new trailer out this week for their latest character addition, as Nubia, Queen of the Amazons, arrives tomorrow

Article Summary Meet Nubia, Queen of the Amazons, in MultiVersus' latest gameplay trailer.

Explore Nubia’s powerful moveset, featuring her iconic Staff of Understanding.

Join the battle with Nubia and her Future State skin, available October 15 in Season 3.

Experience epic 2v2 matches with an expanded MultiVersus roster and exciting game modes.

WB Games dropped a new trailer and details for the next character addition to MultiVersus, as we got a better look at Nubia, Queen of the Amazons. The protector of Themyscira comes in as part of the Season 3 content, which has already added The Powerpuff Girls to the roster. Nobia and her Future State Nubia character variant will be available starting tomorrow, October 15. You can see her in action in the latest trailer above.

Nubia

Nubia is a close-combat damage dealer with a dominant moveset featuring her Staff of Understanding that brings long-range spear fighting with a touch of godly power into the mix. In the new trailer, Nubia's prowess as an Assassin class fighter is on full display, including her ability to slash, strike, and propel kicks towards opponents, as well as generating shockwaves with her staff to take out enemies.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

