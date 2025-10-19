Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Munchkin, Munchkin Second Edition, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin Second Edition Announced For 25th Anniversary

While celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the original, Steve Jackson Games confirmed that Munchkin Second Edition is in the works

Article Summary Munchkin Second Edition is coming in 2026 for the game's 25th Anniversary, with easier setup and play.

All cards feature new John Kovalic art, plus fresh box and gameboard designs for a modern look.

Gold Pieces introduce new gameplay twists, and reference cards make rules quick and easy to access.

An Upgrade Kit lets fans use old cards with Second Edition, plus more Munchkin releases are on the way.

Steve Jackson Games made a major announcement this weekend, as they confirmed they are working on Munchkin Second Edition to come out in 2026. As part of the 25th Anniversary of the original's release, the game will be getting an upgrade with improved mechanics, an easy-to-teach system, new artwork, and more. Plus, they have a set of rules to incorporate all of the sets released for First Edition, so if you love the game and everything you've bought for it since you found it, you can still use those cards. We have more inf from the team below, as they will be doing a crowdfunding campaign to get it made (as everyone in tabletop production seems to be doing these days) sometime this year.

Munchkin Second Edition

Munchkin, the mega-hit card game of backstabbing your way to 10th Level, debuted nearly 25 years ago and took the gaming world by storm. Now, after all these years of kicking down doors and stealing treasures, we're bringing you the revised edition that Steve once said we would only create when pigs fly! So what's new in Munchkin Second Edition? Lots!

Teaching the game is now easier, with setup and gameplay faster than ever.

All of the cards have been re-drawn by John Kovalic, Munchkin 's original artist. The gameboard and box art are also new.

's original artist. The gameboard and box art are also new. A new element is introduced – Gold Pieces – an extra way to bribe your friends (and sometimes the monsters). And now you can get change when you sell Items for levels.

Reference cards have been added so you don't have to pass the rulebook between players every time there's a question.

Rules for using your First Edition cards with the new edition rules!

If you have the Munchkin Big Box, rejoice! An Upgrade Kit will be available, with a sheet of coins, a set of reference cards, the Second Edition rules, and (at current count) 52 cards – some new, some to replace cards that have had important changes. How about stretch goals? We're not ready to share them all just yet, but there will be an updated version of the Munchkin Level Counter and an STL file for printing a Munchkin dice tower! As we look towards the 25th anniversary next year . . . The Year of the Munchkin . . . we'll be creating even more Munchkin-themed goodies. You can look forward to

The awesome Munchkin Critical Role: Vox Machina core set – which, though it is based on First Edition, is completely stand-alone.

core set – which, though it is based on First Edition, is completely stand-alone. Rules for playing Munchkin as an RPG using 9th Level Games' Polymorph system.

as an RPG using 9th Level Games' system. A Munchkin card shuffler made by Urza's Toolbox.

card shuffler made by Urza's Toolbox. An updated and enlarged edition of The Munchkin Book.

And, of course, expansions for Second Edition!

