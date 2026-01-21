Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: my hero academia, My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble Launches Season 15 In Latest Update

My Hero Ultra Rumble has been given a new update, as the team has launched Season 15 with Fumikage Tokoyami as a playable character

Article Summary Season 15 of My Hero Ultra Rumble introduces Fumikage Tokoyami with his powerful Dark Shadow Quirk.

Battle in the all-new Neo Academia stage, inspired by iconic locations from the anime’s final chapter.

Special events offer exclusive rewards including new costumes, emotes, voice lines, and enhancement parts.

Discover new character illustrations and unlock themed content as part of the free Season 15 update.

Bandai Namco has released a new free update this week for My Hero Ultra Rumble, as they have launched Season 15 with some new content. Players will see Fumikage Tokoyami, a new Class 1-A hero who obtains the Dark Shadow Quirk, as a new option for the roster. You'll also see a new stage in Neo Academia, a couple special events, some new exclusive costumes and character illustrations, and more. We have the rundownf or you here as the content is now live.

My Hero Ultra Rumble – Season 15

Tokoyami is a Class 1-A member at U.A. High School in My Hero Academia, having a bird-like head appearance and holding a serious demeanor. He obtains the powerful Dark Shadow Quirk, which, when unleashed, delivers devastating attacks with his monster-like entity, enveloping himself in shadow to enhance his abilities. This shadow creature grows stronger in darkness but weaker in light, making Tokoyami a formidable hero with potential for immense power and growth. In his Assault role, Tokoyami can harness the darkness within to strike with coordinated, high-pressure offense alongside his Quirk. He also exhibits special actions, including Black Ankh, which boosts his melee power and mobility, and Twin Wings of the Black Arm, which enables aerial leaps, midair gliding and activation, even while Black Ankh is active.

In addition to Tokoyami's in-game appearance, players can expect additional content for Season 15, including a brand-new stage, Neo Academia, accessible to players in the game. Similar to the anime's final chapter, this battleground recreates dramatic locations, allowing players to relive areas such as the Coffin in the Sky, Todoroki House and Jaku City Hospital. Exclusive costumes and character illustrations will also be added through ongoing updates in Season 15. Fans can also look forward to participating in special events, allowing players to unlock exclusive rewards like Midoriya's U.A. Track Suit, Monoma's Hero Costume, new emotes, voice lines, enhancement parts and much more.

