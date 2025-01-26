Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble Releases New Content With Season 9

My Hero Ultra Rumble has released a enw update this week, bringing with it a ton of content for Season 9 to run the next few months

Article Summary My Hero Ultra Rumble Season 9 adds Kurogiri and new stage Chaos City to the game.

Players can now use Kurogiri's Warp Gate skill to teleport allies and foes strategically.

Significant changes include map rotations, jumping platforms, and new license EXP items.

Character buffs include Denki Kaminari, Mt. Lady, and Mr. Compress for a balanced update.

This past week, Bandai Namco dropped a new update for My Hero Ultra Rumble, as Season 9 is now available with several upgrades. The big addition to the game is Kurogiri from the League of Villains, who is now a part of the roster with a new battle stage and costumes. Kurogiri's Quirk Skill "Warp Gate" will also allow players to teleport themselves, their allies, and their opponents as they wish, which will give you several advantages depending on how you decide to play out a battle. We have the full notes of what's been added and updates from the devs below.

My Hero Ultra Rumble – Season 9

New Features

Added a new stage, Chaos City. Maps have a total rotation of five hours, with two hours for Chaos City, two hours for U.A. Island Ver. 02, and one hour for U.S.J. Ver. 02. The Tutorial, Training, and Custom Match modes are not eligible for map switching.

Added Jumping Platforms as a stage element in U.S.J. Ver. 02.

Jumping Platform icons are now displayed on the Minimap.

Increased maximum inventory stack for Team Enhancement Kits to three.

Added Season License EXP items for earning exp points for each license. License EXP items can be obtained through Daily, Weekly, and Season Missions.

Added a filter function to sort Mission lists by completion criteria.

Updated and added Premium Login Bonuses.

System Adjustments

You can now purchase Season License EXP Points with Hero Crystals.

The main Roll screen now displays T.U.N.I.N.G parameters for featured items.

T.U.N.I.N.G. settings can be accessed and reviewed even for characters not owned.

Made adjustments to Observer functions in the Steam version: Team banners for eliminated teams are now grayed out on the Player Status screen. Kota's position is now displayed in the Observer view. Changed player display switching to have three stages.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where characters with the Max GP+ Tuning Skill equipped did not recover to full GP when using GP Recovery Drink (Large) while at 0 GP.

Character Adjustments

Denki Kaminari

Special Action [Electrification] Expanded effect range. Increased active duration.



Eijiro Kirishima (Red Drive)

Quirk Skill β [Red Spirit] Adjusted so the opponent is repelled when receiving All For One's Quirk Skill β [Manipulative Claw].



Itsuka Kendo

Quirk Skill β [Big Fist Shield] Adjusted so the opponent is repelled when receiving All For One's Quirk Skill β [Manipulative Claw].



Mt. Lady

Special Action [Gigantification] Increased damaged reduction rate. Adjusted to maintain damage reduction during shrinking phase. Adjusted so attacks are less likely to cancel Gigantification. Changed to allow activation without a 100% full gauge.



Nejire Hado

Special Action [Surge] Adjusted to prevent magazine consumption if interrupted right before activation.



Mr. Compress

Quirk Skill α [Production Magic] Increased the contents and explosion size effects for Levels 1 through 8. Adjusted to increase size at Level 4 and 7.



Overhaul

Special Action [Disassemble] Adjusted to make opponents go DOWN if their HP after taking damage is less than the damage dealt.



