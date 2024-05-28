Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Time At Sandrock, Pathea Games

My Time At Sandrock Releases New Monster Whisperer DLC

My Time At Sandrock has a new DLC out today as the Monster Whisperer content allows you to work with creatures you capture.

Article Summary My Time At Sandrock's Monster Whisperer DLC launches with new creatures to befriend and train.

Discover 50 companions, including the Yakmel and Thorny Jumper, to enhance your Builder experience.

Customize your pets with accessories and manage them using the new encyclopedia tab.

Enjoy additional features like the Sand Buggy Circuit minigame and two new levels in Dead Sea Ruins.

Pathea Games and Focus Entertainment have released a new DLC this morning for My Time At Sandrock, as players can work with creatures in Monster Whisperer. The DLC essentially brings in a new creature element to the mix as you'll be able to work with monsters that you capture out in the wild, as well as new companions who are here to help you out. The finer details can be found below as the DLC is now available on PC and consoles.

My Time At Sandrock – Monster Whisperer

With the Monster Whisperer DLC, gain access to a suite of exclusive tools tailored for capturing and nurturing your newfound companions. Venture into the wild to find your next best ally and prepare to encounter a diverse roster of creatures, each with its own charm and quirks. Tame the majestic Yakmel or the fiery Cock-a-doodle-Doom, befriend the affectionate Pensky or the nimble Thorny Jumper. These adorable new friends will add a whole new layer of excitement to your Sandrock daily Builder life. Interact, take care, and manage your pets with ease, regardless of whether you're enjoying our first 8 pets as part of the free Seasonal Content or delving into the full experience of our newest DLC Monster Whisperer with up to 50 companions to manage! Decide which companions to bring on your adventures, feed and train them to enhance their strengths, and adorn them with cute decorations to reflect their unique personalities.

Befriend, adopt and fight alongside the well-known pets of Sandrock: Nemo, Coco, Macchiato, Meerkat, Fennec, Captain, Lil Gecko and X, Fang's crow!

Access the encyclopedia tab to learn more about them, their personalities and feelings

Track their stats to train and level them up

Add accessories to your pet friends to create the most stylish fight crew

Play a new Minigame: Sand Buggy Circuit

Be challenged in the Dead Sea Ruins with two new levels

