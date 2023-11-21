Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nakwon: Last Paradise

Nakwon: Last Paradise Announces New Playtest Coming Next Week

MintRocket is planning a special playtest on Steam next week for Nakwon: Last Paradise, testing out a lot of the game's mechanics.

Article Summary MintRocket announces a new playtest for Nakwon: Last Paradise on Steam.

Playtest runs from Nov 29 to Dec 3, wishlist on Steam for participation alert.

Game Director Jang Kyoung Han invites community feedback to shape the game.

Nakwon set in Seoul, combines survival stealth with realistic simulation gameplay.

MintRocket, the indie game company behind Dave The Diver, has confirmed that Nakwon: Last Paradise will be getting a playtest on Steam. The team has revealed that they will launch a new test period that will give players a chance to try the game out as they experiment with the mechanics and other aspects of the game. The test will run from November 29 starting at 5pm PT and run until the end of the day on December 3. All you need to do is Wishlist the game on Steam and you'll an alert closer to launch about what to do to take part. We have a quote from the team about the playtest below.

"As we continue to improve Nakwon's multiplayer experience, we hope community collaboration will be a core part of our development process. We're still very early on in playable development— this playtest is by no means representative of our planned final product— but we're excited to share our journey with players and hear their initial feedback. This is a great opportunity for passionate players to get involved at an early stage and help us shape the project," said Game Director, Jang Kyoung Han. "We intend to implement player feedback from the pre-alpha this year, and follow up with a more robust public test sometime next year, with the goal of building a fun and original survival experience for players."

"Seoul is a city where guns are scarce, but hiding spots are plentiful within its clustered buildings and alleys, making it the perfect backdrop for Nakwon's blend of realistic simulation and extraction stealth gameplay. In Nakwon, citizens must rely on their wits, stealth, and cunning to avoid or misdirect the dangerous undead who roam the streets. The Nakwon governing body mandates regular scouting missions, in which citizens must brave a lawless urban zone where zombies aren't the only threats— the greed of other players seeking scavenged supplies can be just as deadly."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!