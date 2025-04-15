Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Reveals New Pegboard Desk Dock Accessory

Nanoleaf has a new three-in-one desktop item for gamers, as they revealed the all--new Pegboard Desk Dock lighting accessory

Nanoleaf debuted a brand new gamer desktop item today for both entertainment and utility, as they showed off the Pegboard Desk Dock. This is basically a three-in-one item as it sits on your desk to provide lighting but also comes with a pegboard setup for you to hang your controller and headset, among other items. Plus it comes with a built-in USB Hub to help charge multiple items as needed. We have trhe finer detail about it for you here, along with some images from the announcement, as it will be launching this May.

Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock

The Pegboard Desk Dock features an innovative dual-faced lighting system that allows for easy organization and vibrant lighting effects all at once. Users can store and display accessories with the freestanding illuminated pegboard, keeping their desk area clear while having items like headphones and gaming controllers within easy reach. Or rotate the Pegboard Desk Dock to the full-faced lighting side for immersive visuals that add a pop of vibrant color to your setup. Simply click, lift & rotate to instantly change up the look.

The Pegboard Desk Dock is also equipped with three data, power and control ports (1x USB-A and 2x USB-C) as well as an additional USB-C Power Delivery input port to seamlessly connect all of your devices and peripherals, creating a high-performance gaming and work setup built for success. With the Pegboard, users get a built-in cable management system to create the most streamlined setup ever. Designed with Nanoleaf's full color customization technology in a reimagined lighting form factor, the Pegboard Dock is a modern take on the desk lamp with a unique RGB twist. Transform your desk with lighting Scenes like "Lava Lamp" for a retro red that brings the '60s into the future, or "Waterfall" to create a cool cascading mix of cobalt blues. For even more personalization, choose from 16M+ color options or create custom dynamic Scenes to transform your desk area.

The Pegboard Dock connects directly with the Nanoleaf Desktop App for the most seamless connection and customization experience. Enhance gaming with the Screen Mirror feature and watch as the lights sync up to your PC's visuals and react to in-game events. Or sync your music with Orchestrator using Nanoleaf's Direct PC Audio Capture technology to watch as beats and melodies come to life. Users can also enjoy Nanoleaf Premium, which provides full access to Orchestrator and Scenescapes features. Setting up the Pegboard Desk Dock is simple plug & play – connect the light to your PC and open up the Nanoleaf Desktop App to instantly pair and access full features to start customizing your setup.

