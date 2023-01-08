Nanoleaf Shows Off Multiple Smart Home Items For CES 2023 During CES 2023, Nanoleaf had a ton of smart home lighting options to show off coming throughout the rest of the year.

Nanoleaf had a number of items to show off during CES 2023, as they presented multiple options for smart home lighting you can program. The company revealed some awesome items that can be incorporated into both home and gamer life as they have a new Nanoleaf 4D light for television displays, new sense controls for lights, a new nightlight you can program, a skylight option, and a new set of bulbs and lightstrips. We got the rundown of everything they showed off at the event below.

Nanoleaf 4D

Nanoleaf 4D brings your entertainment experience beyond the screen. The 4D TV Smarter Kit comes with a Screen Mirror Camera and Matter-compatible Smart Addressable Lightstrip using new Sync+ technology to transform your favorite movies and games into a truly immersive journey of the senses. With four Screen Mirror modes to choose from and 50 addressable zones on the Lightstrip (5M length), users have complete freedom of customization for their entertainment area. The camera can be set up on top or at the bottom of the TV for flexibility, while the Lightstrip features an easy install with snap-on brackets and included adhesives. Nanoleaf's exclusive new Sync+ technology not only enables Screen Mirror with your TV, but synchronizes your entire suite of Nanoleaf lighting products together, screen mirroring your favorite entertainment across the entire room so you feel like you've stepped right into the scene. Sync+ also enables dynamic lighting Scenes to play across your Nanoleaf lighting setup, synchronizing rich brilliant colors and animations so a single Scene like "Aurora Borealis" and "Vibrant Sunrise" plays continuously across the room. Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit is launching Q2 2023, and will be available in two length options: 55"-65" and 70"-80".

Sense+ Controls and "Nala" Automation Learning Assistant

Nanoleaf's Sense+ Controls line offers the world's first ever hands-free smart lighting experience within your home. Matter-enabled and running on Thread, the Sense+ Controls line includes the hardwired Smart Light Switch, Wireless Smart Light Switch and Nala Learning Bridge. All three products have built-in motion and ambient lighting sensors to personalize your entire home's lighting, automated to your daily routines and personal schedules. The Nala Learning Bridge also acts as a Thread Border Router and works as a color-changing night light with a soft glow for when you need just a bit of light in the evenings.

The Sense+ products work together with Nanoleaf's new intelligent Automations Learning Assistant—named Nala—to "learn" your preferences from your everyday usage and routines. Nala is a powerful first-of-its-kind learning assistant creating personalized automations that deliver your perfect lighting exactly when, how, and where you want it. Enjoy predictive actions like turning your lights on/off, seamless brightness and color adjustments, Scene selection based on your preferences, and more. Over time, users will be able to have a truly intelligent and hands-free experience with the smart lighting in their home. Nala's automated learning technology is enabled via the Nala Learning Bridge; existing Nanoleaf Thread Border Routers* will also be upgradeable to work as a Nala Bridge. In essence, with Sense+ Controls and Nala technology your lights can finally "think," so you don't have to. Sense+ Controls is the winner of this year's CES Innovation Awards, and is launching Q3 2023.

Nanoleaf Skylight

The Nanoleaf Skylight will be the first of its kind modular ceiling fixture that works with Matter, offering users complete control over their ceiling light's design arrangement and area of coverage. Like Nanoleaf's best-selling modular wall light panels products, the company aims to redefine the ceiling fixture industry by designing Skylight with square modular RGBW LED panels that can be arranged to create a variety of different designs. Working via Wifi, Skylight provides crisp functional white light for everyday use and over 16 million dynamic colors for ambient lighting, with smart features to adjust brightness, colors, color temperatures, and set Schedules. Skylight comes with all of the smart features that Nanoleaf's users have come to know and love, including the Rhythm Music Visualizer, Screen Mirror, dynamic lighting Scenes and Group Scenes. The modular ceiling fixture also acts as a Thread Border Router and comes with built-in Sense+ sensors to enable motion and ambient light sensing to enable more lighting automation capabilities in your home. Nanoleaf Skylight is launching Q3 2023.

Essentials Bulbs & Lightstrips

Illuminating your entire home with crisp functional white light and rich dynamic colors and Scenes, the Matter-certified Essentials Bulbs (A19, BR30, GU10 and a Recessed Downlight) and Lightstrip are made for everyday lighting while offering mesmerizing animations to set the ideal ambience for different activities, moods and life's special occasions. The Essentials Matter-certified Bulbs and Lightstrips are launching in Q1. Nanoleaf's full line of modular light panels and light bars (Shapes, Elements, Canvas and Lines) will also be Matter upgradeable later this year, offering an easy software update to provide the most seamless way to set up your most personalized smarter home of the future.