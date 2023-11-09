Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint Reveals New Hero Hadi With Fan Weapon

Get a good look at the latest character to come to Naraka: Bladepoint as Hadi gets a proper intro, as well as a look at the fan weapon.

Article Summary NetEase Games unveils new hero Hadi for Naraka: Bladepoint with a mechanical arm and fan weapon.

Hadi's character design channels Middle Eastern aesthetics, joining the battle on November 15.

The Fan weapon offers quick attacks and mid-range offense, adding a twist to Naraka's arsenal.

Season 10 brings new activities, collectibles, and unique Twitch Drops until November 19.

NetEase Games has revealed a brand new hero on the way to Naraka: Bladepoint, as we got a better look at Hadi in the latest trailer. The character adds a new kind of flare and danger to the mythical melee battle royale game, taking inspiration from Middle Eastern countries in both his appearance and fighting style. Along with his introduction, we also got to see a new weapon that's on the way in the form of the Fan, which brings its own awesome attacks and challenges to overcome. You can check out more info on both below with their trailers, as they will be added to the game on November 15.

"Hadi's design is inspired by the Middle East, and he will use his mechanical arm to shake up the competition in the mythical melee battle royale game on November 15 (Pacific Time). Naraka: Bladepoint recently went free to play, introduced cross-play, and released on PlayStation 5, celebrating its second anniversary with more than 20 million unique players. Ascending to the skies and flourishing the blade on his mechanical arm, Hadi brings the heat to Naraka's battlefield. Hadi's arrival will mark the finale of Naraka: Bladepoint's Season 10, which introduced a range of features like the Fan as the newest weapon. Small and elegant, it originates from the common dagger and is just as versatile. Combining quick attacks with gusts of wind and unexpected mid-range offense out of Enhanced Quick Dashes, the Fan is as exotic as it is dangerous."

"Season 10 also features a number of new activities and collectibles. Until November 15, players can collect Hadi's Tokens in the form of Cogs when completing Daily Quests to repair the corresponding parts of his mechanical arm and unlock collectibles. Duplicate Cogs can be traded with other players, making for a fun way to get to know new people to squad up with! The most recent round of Twitch Drops can still be earned until November 19 by watching creators live, rewarding viewers with random gifts that can contain Legendary Outfits, an adorable Fox Avatar and more."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!