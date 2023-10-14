Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. ENGAGE

Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. ENGAGE Announced For Mobile

Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. ENGAGE is a brand new mobile title from Bandai Namco, bringing all the Gundam fun to your mobile devices.

Bandai Namco revealed a brand new mobile game this weekend as they showed off Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. ENGAGE for both iOS and Android. The game technically already exists overseas, as it's been out for a while in Japan. The game has already been downloaded over three million times, showing off the popularity of the series together with the mobile mechanics that have made it popular so far. The company will now be bringing that to North America and will allow early downloads starting October 15, 2023, eventually giving the game an official launch on October 17. We have more info and a few videos about the game for you here.

"Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. ENGAGE is a Universal Century war/strategy battle game that brings together all the Gundam characters into one mobile game. ​You can enjoy an animated depiction of the Universal Century from Gundam and a new storyline that combines animation and battle/adventure! ​In addition, experience the battlefields in space firsthand through awesome 6 vs. 6 battles with realistic 3D mobile suits in an easy-to-use/auto-play war/strategy battle game!"

"Haro Pass is available for a trial period of 1 month after subscription. After the trial period, your account will be charged at your Store every month until you cancel your subscription, and the expiration date will be automatically renewed. If you wish to end your Haro Pass subscription after the trial period without renewing the expiration date, please cancel your subscription at least 24 hours prior to the end of the trial period.

"To celebrate this milestone, users may receive the following in-game rewards once service launches. Users will receive rewards based on the total number of preregistrations at the end of the campaign. (Ex: In case of 100K preregistrations, users will receive "UR Gundam" and a total of 3,000 Diamonds.) The pre-registration process can be completed by preregistering via one of the app stores and by following the official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Preregistration numbers count the total number of preregistrations for the app's global version in all languages."

