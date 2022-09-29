PGA Tour 2K23 Reveals New Info On Course Creation

2K Games revealed more details on the way course creation will work in PGA Tour 2K23, including designs from content creators. The Course Designer has been given an upgrade that will give you better options as ell as fixed issues people had with the previous version to allow you to make anything from a single hole design to a complete 18 holes for anyone to jump into. What's more, several content creators have contributed courses to the game as part of the community content when the game launches on October 14th. Here's more info on all of these additions.

Using Course Designer, members of the PGA Tour 2K community have created nearly 300,000 unique courses to-date for PGA Tour 2K21, resulting in an ever-growing array of new content available for all players to enjoy. PGA Tour 2K23 takes the Course Designer community relationship to the next level, by incorporating a selection of courses built by members of the community into the game at launch. These content creators and their courses include: ArcticFury – Craggy Heights, Sherwood Shores and the Training Facility;

b101design – Lachlan Crossing and Emery Beach Club;

Crazycanuck1985 – Old Marina Golf Club and Echo Park Golf Club;

Energ1ser – Lone Grove Golf Course and Jacobson Homestead;

Mattf27 – Foxholm Golf Links and Chestnut Hollow;

VctryLnSprts – PotHole Lake Golf Club and HuckleBerry Country Club. Several of the creators have posted videos highlighting their custom courses, available now on PGA Tour 2K social channels.

Course Designer has also received upgrades in PGA Tour 2K23: Interface has been overhauled to provide smoother access to all design tools;

New cursor selection offers easier access to objects on the course;

New spline tool streamlines the process of creating walls and fences, including on sloped terrain, improving on the previous tool that was used for surfaces and bulk-planting trees, flowers, and natural elements;

Majority of trees previously featured in PGA Tour 2K21 have been updated or rebuilt from scratch to improve the visual quality, and a variety of new trees, including arborvitae and dogwood, and an assortment of twelve new flowers including dahlias, geraniums, poinsettias, poppies, roses, and more have been introduced to deck out custom courses. In addition to the return of Course Designer, casual multiplayer mode Divot Derby and three-hole matchmaking return to keep entire crews of players competitive with their friends and other players across the globe**. Divot Derby pits up to 20 players against one another in a race to the tee. The first golfer to make it to the ninth and final hole wins! Players who get knocked out early can watch the rest of the competition in Spectator Mode. Three-hole matchmaking is an online multiplayer mode designed to offer new ways to play, with shorter play times and dialed up intensity. Both modes encourage players of all skill levels to jump in and knock out a quick game or two when they don't have time for a full 18 holes.