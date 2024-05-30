Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Chasing The End, JINO Games

Narrative Puzzle Platformer Chasing The End Announced

Neowiz revealed a new narrative puzzle platformer called Chasing The End, as the game has a free demo available on Steam.

Article Summary Indie developer JINO Games unveils 'Chasing The End,' a Seoul-set puzzle platformer.

The apocalyptic adventure game is the first of a planned narrative-driven trilogy.

A free demo of the atmospheric puzzle challenges is available now on Steam.

Play as Rion to navigate dystopian Seoul and unearth secrets of a space evacuation.

Indie game developer JINO Games and publisher Neowiz have announced their latest game on the way called Chasing the End. The game is already off to an ambitious start, as it will serve as the debut installment of a planned trilogy. The game will aim to give players an immersive experience as they are thrown into a world that is on the brink of an impending apocalypse. The game blends platforming and puzzles as you will be tasked with trying to escape an eerie version of Seoul, South Korea, while you attempt to uncover the mystery behind a secret government project to evacuate the planet. We have more info below, as there is a free demo available now on Steam.

Chasing the End

Chasing the End is a narrative-driven puzzle platformer adventure developed by the innovative one-person studio JINO Games. Set in a dystopian Seoul on the brink of destruction due to an impending asteroid collision, the game invites players to unravel the mysteries of a clandestine space evacuation project. Dive into the eerie ruins of Seoul, navigating through a maze of puzzles and adversaries while experiencing a narrative rich in humanistic values and exceptional craftsmanship.

As Rion, an ordinary student, you embark on a journey to uncover the secrets behind a covert evacuation project. The once vibrant city is now a treacherous maze, filled with outlaws, dangers, and hidden truths waiting to be unearthed. In this atmospheric game, every corner of the decaying urban environment tells a story, with serene sounds contrasting the chaos. Inspired by daily urban life, the puzzles blend seamlessly with the environment, challenging you to think and act strategically as you progress. Chasing the End is a poignant adventure that resonates with the essence of human survival and resilience in the face of impending catastrophe.

