NBA 2K22 Partners With Totino's For MyTEAM Giveaways

2K Games has partnered with Totino's to hold a special giveaway with NBA 2K22 where you can get a bunch of MyTEAM content. As you may have already guessed, on several different products they have included special codes that you can take to their website and redeem for items within the game. The biggest get of the bunch being the Gold Shoe Pack, which basically gives you a stat-boost to multiple attributes. So basically these are going to be must-own items in a couple days for those who are trying to elevate their MyTEAM every chance they can. We got more info on the contest below.

As a mess-free, poppable snack, Totino's Pizza Rolls make it easy to get a bite in while you're playing on the virtual blacktop. On the heels of the NBA 2021-2022 season start date, Totino's wants to give gamers even more opportunities to level up with the most poppable way to eat pizza while they game. When gamers purchase participating products, they can enter a code found on the bottom of the specially marked packages on this link to access one or more of the following. Gold Shoe Pack: Includes a gameplay impacting shoe that boosts multiple key player card attributes, including three-point shooting, dunking, and lateral quickness, for six games.

MyTEAM Promo Pack: Unlocks five cards at random every time a pack is opened. Users will receive one player card guaranteed and the item cards are a mix of utility and cosmetic cards, including coaches, shoes, uniforms, contracts, and more. "We are thrilled to formally announce our first partnership with NBA 2K22 that offers bonus MyTEAM content to help enhance our fan's game experience," said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager, Totino's. "Totino's has successfully collaborated within the esports space before, and we are excited to do something special and different for a whole new community of gamers."