Need For Speed Unbound Volume 2 Update Arrives This Tuesday Electronic Arts has new content coming to Need For Speed Unbound on March 21st with Volume 2 being added for free.

Electronic Arts revealed the details for Need For Speed Unbound's next update, as Volume 2 will be added to the game on March 21st. This marks the first update in a series of post-launch updates from the team that will bring a ton fo content in and expand it both for free and through DLC. Volume 2 will introduce new upgrades for cars, new events to race in, and the inclusion of Daily Challenges for the chance to gain XP. Not to mention a Bank and new rides, such as "The Ultimate Luxury" will be added. There's also a $5 DLC addition that will give you new maps to race on. You can read the details and see the trailer below before it launches on Tuesday.

In Need for Speed Unbound – Volume 2, players will have access to new features, new rewards – including new rides, cosmetics and more. The update also delivers fresh ways to compete on Lakeshore's streets with daily challenges, a variety of new playlists and events – with cops roaming the streets in multiplayer – and the new Keys to the Map DLC.

New Ways to Hit the Streets: Enjoy a plethora of additional content, including Endurance Events and brand-new Rumble Races. Players can also provoke cops into thrilling high-speed multiplayer chases with the help of friends, or turn the tables to play against them to earn the biggest rewards.

Enjoy a plethora of additional content, including Endurance Events and brand-new Rumble Races. Players can also provoke cops into thrilling high-speed multiplayer chases with the help of friends, or turn the tables to play against them to earn the biggest rewards. More Ways to Play: Compete in 40 new challenges, including 3 new daily challenges to earn rewards including XP and Bank; players can also take on new Hot Laps circuits for an intense 30-second rush as they race against the clock to earn new reward content. New Playlist Events inject even more variety into the mix; complete Playlists to earn big rewards, including a Rare Custom Lotus Emira Balmain Edition.

Compete in 40 new challenges, including 3 new daily challenges to earn rewards including XP and Bank; players can also take on new Hot Laps circuits for an intense 30-second rush as they race against the clock to earn new reward content. New Playlist Events inject even more variety into the mix; complete Playlists to earn big rewards, including a Rare Custom Lotus Emira Balmain Edition. Rewards: Players can show off their style on the streets of Lakeshore with new driving effects, poses, stickers and more.

Players can show off their style on the streets of Lakeshore with new driving effects, poses, stickers and more. Keys to the Map DLC: Available for $4.99, this DLC reveals the map location of all 260 collectibles (100 Bears, 80 Street Art, and 80 Billboards) and 160 activities. It also comes with an exclusive "Fury and Zen" clothing pack, including a jacket, T-shirt, sweatpants and cap.