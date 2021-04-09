NEO: The World Ends With You Confirmed To Release In July

This morning, Square Enix finally confirmed the release date and more details for NEO: The World Ends With You. The official release date for the game will be July 27th, 20201, and it will be released for the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch, but no word on backward compatibility for next-gen consoles. What's more, they also confirmed it will be released on PC, but it appears it will only be on the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders for physical and digital versions for PS4 and the physical version for the Nintendo Switch have gone live today. While the info we have hasn't gone entirely in-depth, we're guessing SE is holding off on revealing a ton about the game until either E3 2021 or their own presentation, to get as much out about the game just before it drops. For now, enjoy the latest trailer we have for you below.

NEO: The World Ends With You combines a striking, anime-style Shibuya with fast-paced gameplay, an amped-up soundtrack from composer Takeharu Ishimoto (THRILL Inc.), and an intriguing story to create an unforgettable experience. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their allies in flashy battles, and complete missions as they learn more about the "Reapers' Game" and fight to change the fate they've been handed. The long-awaited follow-up to the RPG classic The World Ends with You follows protagonist, Rindo, as he explores the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister "Reapers' Game," a life-or-death battle for survival in which he has been forced to take part. A new trailer, that debuted today, offers an introduction to a new cast of characters, a vibrant and fashionable equipment system, the game's hyper-stylish action battle system, and much more.