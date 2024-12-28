Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DiceHit Games, NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters, Rogue Duck Interactive, The 4 Winds Entertainment

NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters Released "Practically a Remaster" Update

NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters has a new update out now, as the Practically a Remaster Update provides upgrades and more content

Article Summary Experience "Practically a Remaster" with new content and major gameplay updates.

Explore single-player challenges with elemental-themed duels and rewards.

Unlock NeoDuel Steam items: badges, trading cards, and profiles.

Enjoy quality-of-life updates: improved UI, tutorials, and new duelist avatars.

Indie game developers DiceHit Games and Rogue Duck Interactive, with publisher The 4 Winds Entertainment, dropped a new update for NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters. The team released what they're calling the "Practically a Remaster" Update, which basically gives the game a ton of updates and upgrades while also adding new content. We have more details below as you can play the update now.

NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters – Practically a Remaster Update

Singleplayer Challenges: A Community Favourite

With the arrival of Swamp, NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters also introduces a highly requested feature: single-player challenges. Duelists willing to learn the ropes, practice, or even challenge themselves will be able to do so without losing any Elo ranks. The single-player challenges bring a set of predefined Elemental "riddles" or "puzzles" where you must tackle a single run against a series of singular elemental-themed builds, with more themed challenges to be added throughout the year.

Each challenge will include both a Normal mode, perfect for practicing, and a Harder version, designed for veteran Duelists. Upon completion, Duelists will be able to adorn an elemental challenge completion player card themed after the Element they've won, showing off their accomplishments. We've had lots of fun designing these challenges, full of pop culture and even meme references, and maybe some jokes that certain NeoDuel veterans will get. In any case, it's a fun yet challenging experience for solo duelists, and completely free of charge for all players.

Steam Community items now available in Steam

Celebrate this update with the launch of NeoDuel five trading cards, connected to our main core elements – Neutral, Fire, Air, Nature, Water, Electricity – combined with the ultimate Evolution form of its corresponding starter Cosmions. As you play, you may earn those cards, which will ultimately unlock profile badges (themed after the 5 highest Elo ranks in the game), and even emoticons and profile backgrounds.

Quality-Of-Life Updates

This major update also adds to the range of new QoL updates, features, and balancing, including the following highlights:

New duelist avatars themed after the Air and Water Elements, DiceHit, and Rogue Duck dev team

Custom name tags, 10 in total, based on the singleplayer challenges (Air, Water, Electric, Fir,e and Nature)

Refined Cosmions: balancing tweaks for better gameplay

A new upgrade slot so you can pick out of 4 options instead of 3

Enhanced Tutorial: Guidance for overtime mechanics and a new onboarding process

New Tooltip adding much more details and readability to the stats, evolutions, fusions, and changes in the game

Stats Live Calculations: Real-time buff and nerfs stat displays in the shop for better strategy and planning

Upgrade Screen & Customization Shop UI

New Buff/Debuff Effects & Avatar Animations

Polished Main Menu Assets

